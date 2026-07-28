The Miami Heat's pursuit of LeBron James is now over, but that doesn't mean Pat Riley is finished adding to the roster. Miami still has two open roster spots to fill before training camp, and one veteran who continues to make sense is former All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

REPORT: The Miami Heat are targeting DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson, per @ShamsCharania



“I’m told Miami, Denver, and Cleveland are among the teams interested in DeMar DeRozan… There is a player out west that is overlapping with DeRozan as far as interest from teams. That is… pic.twitter.com/ChLZN7Zdqm — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 27, 2026

A lot of the detractors will say that this signing wouldn’t make sense for the Heat. According to NBA reporters, the Heat apparently don’t have enough shooting around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. That concern is obvious; Bam and Giannis operate mainly inside the arc, and adding another player who isn’t a great three-point shooter seems counterproductive in today's NBA. However, the Miami Heat do have good shooters on the roster; Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Tim Hardaway Jr. all shot above 40% from three last season.

With that, if you can sign DeRozan for around $6 million or less, the move could become one of the better value signings of the offseason.

A Perfect Sixth Man for Miami

DeRozan would be the perfect 6th man for the Miami Heat. He would immediately fill the sixth man role previously held by Jaime Jaquez Jr. before he was traded to Milwaukee in the Giannis deal. DeRozan is a way more gifted scorer than Jaquez, and even at 37 years old, he proved last season he can produce at a high level.

With the Sacramento Kings, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting an efficient 49 percent from the field. Those numbers show he remains a reliable offensive weapon who doesn't need a high volume of three-pointers to impact winning.

His Mid-Range Game Fills an Important Need

One area where Miami could especially benefit is the mid-range game.

When playoff defenses take away three-point attempts and pack the paint, having a player capable of consistently creating quality shots from 15 to 18 feet becomes extremely valuable. Few players in NBA history have mastered that area better than DeRozan. His ability to create offense late in the shot clock would give Erik Spoelstra another option when possessions break down.

More Than Just a Scorer

DeRozan is more than just a scorer; he is also an underrated playmaker. He is a really good playmaker, especially for a score-first wing player. He has evolved over the course of his career and has become a smart secondary ball-handler. Last season, he averaged over four assists per game, which is solid for a wing. He can help initiate offense for the second unit rotation and take on some ball-handling responsibilities off Davion Mitchell. His versatility will be even more valuable when Giannis is resting and when the Heat need scoring off the bench.

DeRozan has never been a great defender, and at his age, the Heat will no longer expect him to help much on that side of the floor. The good thing is that he can play next to solid defenders like Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson, and Andrew Wiggins to help cover for him.

The Value Makes Too Much Sense

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) before the game against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest value here is his contract size. He is no longer commanding $25 million or more as he has in previous seasons. If the Heat can add an elite scorer off the bench for a veteran's minimum, that would be huge. As a sixth man, he won't be expected to carry the offense; instead, he'd provide instant scoring off the bench and could even close games when Miami needs another proven shot creator.

I know his biggest knocks will be his three-point shooting and defense but his scoring instincts and veteran leadership are exactly what Pat Riley is looking for. This would be a low-risk, high-reward signing. Instead of focusing on what he can't do, I’m focusing on what he can do.

​

