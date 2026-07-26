Miami Heat's Projected Starting Lineup Has One Major Strength and One Clear Weakness

The Miami Heat’s starting lineup has definitely improved after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo; I do not doubt that. The Miami Heat still have two roster spots to fill, so they have some room for improvement. The Miami Heat’s projected starting lineup should be Davion Mitchell, Tim Hardaway Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is a solid group that Erik Spoelstra can work with, and this lineup should be very competitive in the East.

No starting lineup in the NBA is perfect; each has clear strengths and areas of concern.

Defense Could Be Elite

The biggest strength of this lineup is obvious: it’s the defense. Bam Adebayo is the defensive anchor and free safety; Giannis gives the Heat another big who can guard all five positions. Davion Mitchell is one of the best point-of-attack and perimeter defenders in the league, and Andrew Wiggins is one of the best wing defenders when he's locked in. This team can basically switch and rotate and still be a dominant defense. Giannis gives the Miami Heat a new dimension and much-needed athleticism.

Athleticism Gives Miami Another Gear

As I mentioned above, the Heat have also become significantly more athletic. Giannis remains one of the league's most dominant transition players, and that is something the Heat desperately needed. Bam will thrive as a rim runner next to Giannis, and Andrew Wiggins is still an explosive finisher at the rim. Davion Mitchell is another underrated athlete, and he will bring relentless energy on both ends of the floor.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That athleticism should allow Miami to generate easy points in transition instead of relying solely on half-court offense, something that has plagued the franchise in recent years. It also fits perfectly with Spoelstra's defensive philosophy of creating turnovers and converting them into fast-break opportunities.

Playmaking Remains the Biggest Question

The one area the starting lineup lacks is a true primary playmaker and ball handler.

Mitchell has proved that he is a capable point guard, and he has improved since joining the Heat. The issue is he has never been a high-level offensive creator or floor general who can consistently create offense for his teammates. Giannis and Bam can both initiate the offense in transition and can create opportunities for teammates, but asking him to carry that responsibility every possession is far from ideal. The issue is that they don’t have anyone who can continuously break down defenses off the dribble.

Without another reliable ball-handler, Miami may struggle late in games when defenses tighten, and every possession becomes more difficult. That could remain the Heat's biggest roster need heading into the season.

Shooting Is Good, But Not Great

The national pundits' biggest knock on the Miami Heat is their lack of shooting around Giannis. At first glance, the shooting does seem to be a weakness, but it may not be as concerning as many expect.

Mitchell, Hardaway Jr., and Wiggins all shot roughly 40 percent from three-point range last season, giving Miami some floor spacing around Giannis and Bam. The Milwaukee Bucks were the leaders in three-point percentage last year in the games that Giannis played. His gravity alone will create many wide-open opportunities for his teammates.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heat added free agent Tim Hardaway Jr., and he will provide them with much-needed movement shooting off the ball. Wiggins has been a very reliable catch-and-shoot option, and Davion Mitchell has drastically improved his perimeter shot since joining the Heat. My concern is not their efficiency; it's the volume. None of these guys are elite high-volume shooters like former Heat player Duncan Robinson. The spacing should be solid, but the Heat need to add one more knockdown shooter to help make the offense more dangerous.