VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-33) and San Antonio Spurs (53-18) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, the Spurs recorded a win on October 30 in San Antonio. Miami swept the previous two series’ and has currently won five of the last six overall against the Spurs. The Heat are 30-46 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 21-17 in home games and 9-29 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the ninth seed in the East, one game ahead of the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets, half a game behind the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, one game behind the sixth and seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers and 1.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors.

The Spurs, on the other hand, are coming into this game as the second seed, three games behind the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and seven games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: Peacock

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 1200 AM, 107.5 FM (San Antonio)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

SPURS

G De'Aaron Fox

G Dylan Harper

C Victor Wembanyama

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Calf

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Probable - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Knee

Trevor Keels: Out - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

SPURS

Stephon Castle: Questionable - Back

Devin Vassell: Questionable - Knee

Harrison Ingram: Out - G League/Two-Way

Emanuel Miller: Out - G League/Two-Way

David Jones Garcia: Out - Ankle, G League/Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +5 (-110), Spurs -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +166, Spurs -198

Total points scored: 240.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Houston Rockets: "We just have to stay with it. We've been talking about having a collective girt. We felt that we showed that grit throughout the course of that game, the ups and downs, through the highs and lows and made a couple big-time defenisve plays down the stretch."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket