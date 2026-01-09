Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Update: Multiple players' status change

The Miami Heat announced that forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now officially available to play in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.

Additionally, Bulls guard Coby White will be available to play but will be on a minutes restriction while guard Kevin Huerter will sit out.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Ankle

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BULLS

Coby White: Available - Injury Management

Kevin Huerter: Out - Back

Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring

Jalen Smith: Out - Concussion

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 8, 8:00 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-17) and Chicago Bulls (17-20) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21. The Heat are 65-68 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 28-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

BULLS

G Tre Jones

G Coby White

C Nikola Vucevic

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

Spread: Heat -7.5 (-105), Bulls +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Heat -260, Bulls +215

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves compared to how they played them on Saturday night: "We showed less of a spirit in this one. The one on Saturday we had a spirit to fight all the way to the end. That's what is most disappointing to me as a head coach. The last six minutes, it just felt like we let it go."

"At that point we weren't going to win the game. When they knocked down those threes, once Randle hit that one, we were 16 of 48 or something like that in the paint at some point and then DiVincenzo hit two more threes, but still, what you have is your spirit, you just keep on fighting, not just let it go there at the end."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket