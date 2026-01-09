Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Update: Multiple players' status change
The Miami Heat announced that forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now officially available to play in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.
Additionally, Bulls guard Coby White will be available to play but will be on a minutes restriction while guard Kevin Huerter will sit out.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Ankle
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
BULLS
Coby White: Available - Injury Management
Kevin Huerter: Out - Back
Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring
Jalen Smith: Out - Concussion
Zach Collins: Out - Toe
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 8, 8:00 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM
VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-17) and Chicago Bulls (17-20) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21. The Heat are 65-68 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 28-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Tre Jones
G Coby White
C Nikola Vucevic
F Isaac Okoro
F Matas Buzelis
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -7.5 (-105), Bulls +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Heat -260, Bulls +215
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves compared to how they played them on Saturday night: "We showed less of a spirit in this one. The one on Saturday we had a spirit to fight all the way to the end. That's what is most disappointing to me as a head coach. The last six minutes, it just felt like we let it go."
"At that point we weren't going to win the game. When they knocked down those threes, once Randle hit that one, we were 16 of 48 or something like that in the paint at some point and then DiVincenzo hit two more threes, but still, what you have is your spirit, you just keep on fighting, not just let it go there at the end."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.