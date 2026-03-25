Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch, Starters & More

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-34) and Cleveland Cavaliers (45-27) meet for the third of four regular season matchups and the first of consecutive contests with another game in Cleveland on Friday. So far this season, the teams have split both previous games, 1-1. The Heat are 81-54 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 52-18 in home games and 29-36 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, in a virtual tie with the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, one game behind the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, 2 games behind the sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks and 2.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are coming into this game as the fourth seed, 2.5 games behind the third-seeded New York Knicks and 4.5 games ahead of the Raptors.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 25, 7:30 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 1100 AM, 106.9 FM (Cleveland)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

CAVALIERS

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Evan Mobley

F Sam Merrill

F Dean Wade

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Trevor Keels: Out - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

CAVALIERS

Jaylon Tyson: Day-to-day - Toe

Larry Nance: Day-to-day - Illness

Jarrett Allen: Out - Knee

Craig Porter Jr.: Out - Groin

Riley Minix: Out - G League/Two-Way

Olivier Sarr: Out - G League/Two-Way

Tristan Enaruna: Out - G League/Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-110), Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +134, Cavaliers -158

Total points scored: 242.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on loss to San Antonio Spurs: "The primary deal was just our disposition defensively. They're a very good offensive team, they present a lot of challenges with the way they can drive and attack but we're better than that and we need to get back to our defensive habits and doing it in the moment of truth against very good teams, that's the whole deal. We've had a great defense all year long, but it's being tested now by really good teams that are playing for something and we need to raise that level collectively."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket