Powell, Herro, Quickley & Ingram's status for Heat-Raptors: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (40-37) and Toronto Raptors (43-35) meet for the third of four regular season matchups and for the first of consecutive games with another game in Toronto on Thursday. So far this season, the Raptors have won both previous contests. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1.

The Heat are 65-45 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 39-19

in home games and 26-26 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, 1.5 games behind the ninth-seeded Orlando Magic, eighth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors, meanwhile, come into the game as the sixth seed in the East, 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks and half a game ahead of the Magic, Hornets and 76ers.

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. EST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, TSN (Toronto)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), TSN Radio 1050 AM (Toronto)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

RAPTORS

G Ja'Kobe Walter

G RJ Barrett

C Jakob Poeltl

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Probable - Foot

Norman Powell: Available - Conditioning

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Toe

Nikola Jovic: Out - Ankle

Trevor Keels: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

RAPTORS

Immanuel Quickley: Questionable - Foot

Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable - Quadriceps

Sandro Mamukelashvili: Questionable - Knee

Chucky Hepburn: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Alijah Martin: Active - Two-Way

AJ Lawson: Active - Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +1.5 (-110), Raptors -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +108, Raptors -126

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra ahead of two-game series against Toronto Raptors: "We understand right now the mission is more important than any individual right now. We have a great opportunity ahead of us. Our guys love competition. We've been in a few of these games and some of these games we haven't risen to the challenge and this is a great opportunity for us to collectively do that."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket