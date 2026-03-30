Powell, Larsson, Maxey & Embiid's status for Heat-76ers: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (39-35) and Philadelphia 76ers (41-33) meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with both previous games in Philadelphia. Miami has currently won five of the last six overall against the Sixers. The Heat are 76-68 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 46-25 in home games and 30-43 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the ninth seed in the East, in a virtual tie with the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and half a game behind the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic.

Additionally, the Heat are 2.5 games behind the seventh seed Philadelphia 76ers, three games behind both the Atlanta Hawks and 3.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 30, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: Peacock

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

SIXERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

C Joel Embiid

F Paul George

F Dominick Barlow

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Probable - Triceps

Norman Powell: Out - Illness

Trevor Keels: Available - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Available - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

SIXERS

Tyrese Maxey: Available - Finger

Joel Embiid: Available - Oblique

Paul George: Available - Suspension

Johni Broome: Out - Knee

MarJon Beauchamp: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)

Tyrese Martin: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)

Dalen Terry: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-110), Sixers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +118, Sixers -142

Total points scored: 245.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Indiana Pacers: "Defensively, we've shown toughness throughout the season. We just haven't been able to do it in these last several losses, but I know our guys want this so we're gonna take this [loss], take that last [loss] to Cleveland, two very disappointing losses, and we're going to go back to Miami and figure out how to get this one tomorrow, that's our only focus right now."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket