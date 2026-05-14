Chris Mannix’s NBA Notes: Joel Embiid’s Contract Albatross Weighing on 76ers’ ‘Fresh Start’

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Morey Movin’ On

Philadelphia fired president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on Wednesday, days after the 76ers were swept by New York in the conference semifinals. Morey did some good things in his six years in Philly: five postseason appearances and a 270–212 record. But the Sixers never advanced past the second round, and while there were some good vibes in the aftermath of a first-round win over archrival Boston they were washed away in a humiliating four-game beating by the Knicks. In a statement, 76ers owner Josh Harris said it was “time for a fresh start.”

But can there be one? Philadelphia’s books are strangled by the contracts of Joel Embiid (three years and $193 million remaining) and Paul George (two years, $110 million). The Embiid contract is a particular albatross. In 2024, Morey made the head-scratching decision to extend Embiid three years—with two seasons left on his contract and Embiid coming off a season in which he played 39 games. Embiid went on to play 19 games in the ’24–25 season and 38 in the last one.

The cupboard isn’t bare in Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey is an All-NBA playmaker. VJ Edgecombe showed signs that he can rise to that level. But whoever takes over the Sixers will have a hard time building a team around them with Embiid and George still on the books.

Refs get rated

On Wednesday, the NBPA announced its findings from its annual referee player survey. The survey collected responses from 411 players across the 30 NBA teams and ranked referees in three tiers: Tier 1, who they consider “elite and top performers.” Tier 2, the “solid performers.” And Tier 3, the group the players believe “need work.” The results, the PA says, “shows that players have a distinct preference for referees who offer a combination of call accuracy, experience and a balanced temperament.” Zach Zarba was rated the top overall ref. Scott Foster, perhaps the most polarizing official, was ranked in Tier 2.

Players have long wanted input on referee assignments, particularly when it comes to the Finals. Currently, the NBA chooses the 12 officials assigned to the Finals based on the league’s own rating system. The players, NBPA vice president Grant Williams told me last fall, want a voice in that process. “I think there’s value in it,” said Williams. “Because then if we complain about [referees], the league can say, ‘Hey, you had a seat at the table.’ ”

Blazers closing in on a coach?

Is Portland ready to make a new hire? The Trail Blazers have been conducting interviews with prospective coaching candidates the last few weeks. I’m told Nets assistant Steve Hetzel is high on the Blazers’ short list. General manager Joe Cronin has been leading the interview process for Portland, though multiple sources say it has been made clear to candidates that new owner Tom Dundon will make the final decision.

Bucks open for business

Start the clock on Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN reported this week that Milwaukee was ready to field offers for the two-time MVP, though interested teams have been preparing for weeks (in some cases, months) for this reality. Recently, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said the team would like a resolution before the June 23 NBA draft. That gives Jon Horst & Co. six-ish weeks to find a deal that works.

Will there be one? The field for Antetokounmpo will certainly expand beyond the teams that were interested before the February trade deadline. For every team that may drop out (New York) several more (Houston, Orlando, the L.A. Lakers) will be ready to step in. Milwaukee’s asking price for Antetokounmpo is unlikely to change, sources say. The Bucks want young talent and a cache of draft picks. Internally, the hope is a bidding war will generate the kind of transformative offer they are hoping for.

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