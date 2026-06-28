The noise and chatter surrounding LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat continues to get louder and we can add more to that chatter today. Los Angeles Lakers reporter and analyst Jovan Buha has given his thoughts on the latest rumors.

Lakers Analyst Jovan Buha on LeBron possible joining the Heat:



“If the Lakers decide ‘hey we’re gonna go pursue these RFAs or make a trade for somebody and now only have X amount of money left over for you, I could see that being offensive to LeBron and him being like ‘alright… pic.twitter.com/TxybFcOdhy — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 27, 2026

Though the Lakers are still considered by many to be the most likely landing spot, the talk surrounding James potential departure can not be ignored. Buha makes several great points that also seem to be lining up with what is playing out.

It has been reported that the Lakers have yet to even offer James a contract for the upcoming year. This obviously would be how the relationship ultimately gets damaged. A star of Jame’s magnitude needs to know the team will prioritize him, and it does not seem that it is occurring.

Heat fans know all too well about a star player feeling disrespected, which ultimately leads to them leaving the team. This most recently happened with Jimmy Butler ending his tremendous Heat career. So, it should be easy for them to see how this could be an avenue that lands James back to where he won his first two championships.

Colin Cowherd weighs in also

Anyone that follows the NBA has heard about James’s off the court business ventures. As Cowherd points out in the clip, the business opportunities played a role in him landing in Los Angeles to begin with.

Miami checks the business box as well and gives him a place where he could continue to grow his brand. Well, if that is even possible at this point.

Would it even make sense?

After the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat have already “won” the offseason. Adding James to the team would make it arguably the best offseason of all NBA history. There would have to be many parts of the team still to be decided but the core would be James, Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo.

That would be the Heat’s best big three since well the original Big Three of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and James teamed up in 2010. From a talent perspective it would catapult Miami into the upper elite of the NBA.

Though many have voiced skepticism of the lack of shooting between those three, I think that is overblown. James has shown that he can be a reliable shooter for stretches, and Adebayo had improved his shooting greatly over his career. Though I think it is a valid concern, it would be overshadowed by what they do well.

James would bring incredible playmaking and the best basketball IQ the world has ever seen. He would consistently find Antetokounmpo for easy layups and dunks. James would also be able to take advantage of the lack of defensive attention on him. Something he has excelled at taking advantage of playing alongside Luka Doncic.

For Heat fans to enjoy this trio he has to sign with Miami first. Which it appears that James landing in Miami by the start of the season seems to be a legitimate possibility. As Buha points out, it might be worthwhile to monitor what other moves the Lakers make and how soon they will offer James a contract.