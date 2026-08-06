The Miami Heat started in 1988, but they became a serious team when Micky Arison got Pat Riley to quit on the New York Knicks in 1995. They’ve won three championships since and only the Los Angeles Lakers (5), San Antonio Spurs (5) and Golden State Warriors (4) can say they’ve done more in that span.

Post 1995, the team will begin its fifth build which doesn’t include the years Dwyane Wade was surviving like Han Solo or the sad end of Chris Bosh’s career due to blood clots in consecutive seasons, after LeBron James had departed for Cleveland.

Not all of these molds won a championship, but history could show us how long it will take the Giannis Antetokounmpo era to potentially get one.

The Alonzo Mourning years, like the Jimmy Butler era, can be described as “so close, yet so far.” As soon as the late ‘90s Heat had their chance with Michael Jordan’s second retirement, Allan Houston happened, the Knicks won Game 7 at American Airlines Arena and Mourning got sick.

Never forget that Mourning was second and third in MVP voting in the consecutive years he won Defensive Player of the Year. He never returned to the same level of player after his diagnosis, and management knew the build was over when they got swept by the Charlotte Hornets in 2001.

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The next championship core was the Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal combo, which materialized three years later. Notably, some rubbish denied the Heat the chance to win in the first year of this one. In 2004-05, with Wade suffering a rib injury, coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t think to take the pressure off of him by drawing up more action for O’Neal in the fourth quarter, so Game 7 was lost at home.

The Heat won a year later after making the largest trade in NBA history at the time, and it also took Wade going nuclear, as he averaged 20.9 more points per game in the Finals than the team’s second-leading scorer, Antoine Walker.

The Big Three also could have won in year one, but LeBron James soiled himself in the 2011 Finals. Shane Battier was a big-time addition later that December, helping them win the following season, but imagine if James was himself and coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t play Mike Bibby.

The team atoned for that series, winning two straight titles, but they’ve never raised the Larry O’Brien trophy again, nor have they won a home Finals game in Miami since 2013.

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The Butler era started five years after James left, and despite its sour ending, was one of the special times in Heat history. They never won a championship, but they had two Finals trips in year one and four and were the epitome of a team that capitalized on situations. For example, they were mentally locked in more than almost every other team in the Orlando Bubble, and took a lead on the Milwaukee Bucks as soon as Antetokounmpo got hurt.

Presently, consider how Antetokounmpo is in his prime and Bam Adebayo is an All-Star caliber player plus a defensive kingpin, also at his peak. In fact, Adebayo is a more reliable player than O’Neal was by the time the 2006 playoffs began.

Don’t shoot me, but O’Neal, even on his best day, could never guard as many spots as Adebayo. Being that big only works as an intimidation factor if the opponent has to see you every time at the rim, and they knew to go at O’Neal through screen rolls. That’s not an Adebayo problem.

With all things considered, the 2026-27 Heat ensured they’ll have a chance to win as long as they get to the dance in well-enough condition. Not having as much playmaking and outside shooting as they’d like will make it more challenging, but that’s why Spoelstra is paid the big bucks, too.

He's a better coach than he was 15 years ago, and Giannis has been there, done that. When the quotes come out from media day late in September about how they think they have as good a chance as any team, the public can reasonably believe them this time.