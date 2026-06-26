LeBron James to Miami Continues to Gain Traction

They say in the world of sports, "where there's smoke, there is fire" and that metaphor comes around time and time again. The latest is another Miami Heat rumor, which is like an un-skippable advertisement. Nothing can be done about it, and whether you want it or not, it's going to happen.

This has long been true for the Miami Heat, until this offseason where they finally landed the rumored Superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. But even after the move is made, the Heat have to fill out their roster, and a fairy-tale idea has begun to circulate.

LeBron James, and one last run in South Beach.

The Noise

"LeBron is what they need! Scoring, facilitating. That's what Miami is going to be struggling with."@colincowherd on speculation that LeBron could return to the Heat with Bronny pic.twitter.com/u99R5wXA4m — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2026

As it appears more and more likely that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be the location for LeBron's farewell tour, the Miami Heat seem like a reasonable place for LeBron to go.

Jake Fischer's latest: “There is definitely a lot of belief around the leagues, around Los Angeles stemming out of Klutch Sports, that LeBron has so many outcomes on the table here. It might even be more likely than not, that he leaves Los Angeles than stays with the Lakers”

So, where else is the smoke? It's coming from LeBron's own agent, Rich Paul.

“The word shooting is very misleading… in the playoffs you need a guy that has the skill set of shooting, with also the skill set of playmaking. You gotta have guys who can put the ball on the floor… If you’re them, you want a $30M guy, that you got for $18M. If you can pull that off, you’re in good shape. Or a $40M guy.” Rich Paul

Rich Paul on the Heats future roster moves 👀



“The word shooting is very misleading… in the playoffs you need a guy that has the skill set of shooting, with also the skill set of playmaking. You gotta have guys who can put the ball on the floor… If you’re them, you want a $30M… pic.twitter.com/TsTMWXiiAy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 26, 2026

The Miami Heat are going to explore the LeBron James option, there is no animosity, and there are two locations that make plenty of sense to me, going home to Cleveland, or coming to Miami and ending it off on the right foot, something that Pat Riley has said he will be open too.

"I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, then I'll put a new shiny key under that mat." Pat Riley

I still think LeBron will end up in Cleveland or Miami.



But "point guard" Bron would be perfect for the Miami Heat (they will find shooters). — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) June 25, 2026

So, once again here is how the Miami Heat can make this happen, LeBron is still a fully capable player worth exploring. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game this past season and is still in the 92nd percentile of DPM.

Full Mid-Level Exception- All of the non-tax paying teams could pay LeBron this.

Sign and Trade While Keeping Wiggins- Wiggins opts out, signs for less, and Jovic is used in sign and trade.

Sign and Trade- Wiggins for LeBron

The biggest question is, what does LeBron want?

For a full explanation and discussion.

“I can tell you that it is something they will explore. I do know he has no hard feelings against the organization. I do know that for sure. That’s been the case for years… I have thought he’d end up in Golden State. I still think that’s possible but Cleveland and Miami are two… pic.twitter.com/tyqG18os0Q — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 26, 2026

LeBron could come to Miami. LeBron and Giannis are both fully capable of playing on or off the ball, and LeBron wouldn't have as much pressure on him with the defensive prowess of Bam and Giannis. The idea isn't a crazy fairytale anymore, this is a full possibility, in a place that he has been before, in a place with a basketball fit, and a place that would be willing to bring along Bronny.

LeBron is going to play another season and if it won't be in Los Angeles, why not with the Miami Heat.