Former NBA Champion High on the Miami Heat Yet Again

The offseason is in its slow period, and when that time comes, many egregious takes are thrown around by fans and media members alike. At the center of much controversy and differing opinions is the Eastern Conference. With so many moving pieces this offseason, it is a tough conference to predict, beyond the Knicks.

One NBA analyst and former player NBA player put his Eastern Conference predictions out for the world to see, and while it comes with plenty of controversy, the Miami Heat ranked 4th.

Kendrick Perkins has the Miami Heat 4TH in his official Eastern Conference standings predictions:



1. Sixers

2. Knicks

3. Hawks

4. Heat 🔥

5. Cavaliers

6. Wizards

7. Pistons

8. Celtics

9. Raptors

10. Magic



(h/t @RoadTrippinShow) pic.twitter.com/NDHnb1fGcj — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 27, 2026

Some Observations

While the Atlanta Hawks certainly got better and showcased their potential towards the end of last season, ranking them 3rd above the Heat, Cavaliers, Pistons, and Celtics is certainly a hot take.

Where are the Indiana Pacers? Indiana added Ivica Zubac and will be getting their offensive engine back in Tyrese Haliburton. Beyond that they are coached by one of the NBA's best coaches in Rick Carlisle. To say they will miss the playoffs all together is blasphemous.

The one team that certainly got better was the Toronto Raptors --should the Kawhi trade go through-- and either way, they just took the Cavaliers to seven games last season. They are almost guaranteed to take another leap with or without Leonard in the mix.

Why Miami Can be a Top 4 Seed

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins has the Heat ranked higher than many analysts, but I am not going off of his list for rankings, but rather conversations sake as it is all over the place. The Miami Heat can simple be a top 4 team because of the identity that they have constructed over the last 20+ years, combined with the fact that they now have a top-5 player in the entire association.

When the Miami Heat had Jimmy Butler they became a one seed in the East and a perennial playoff opponent for multiple years. Their identity was focused on defense, and playing as one, they were a team. Miami is destined to have a top-5 defense with 2 of the NBA's best defenders, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, they have a strong wing in Andrew Wiggins (essential for Championship teams), they added shooting to their roster with Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr, and they have an energetic engine on the bench in Pelle Larsson.

The Miami Heat won 43 games last year and are poised to take a leap. They dealt with injuries, everchanging rotations, and eventually their luck ran out.

But this season there is no luck, and Kendrick Perkins is right to put the Miami Heat in the mix as a top 4 team in the East. They have the tools, they have the structure, now its just time to see it unfold on the court.