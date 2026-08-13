Giannis prioritizes Miami Heat's start over Greece's World Cup hopes

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a fixture on the Greece National Basketball team for over a decade. It’s a source of great pride and a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly, so the news that the Miami Heat’s new game-changing acquisition wouldn’t compete in FIBA World Cup qualifying late this month was major news which flew under the radar.

The Miami Herald reported Greece was in alliance with the Heat and enjoys an “excellent relationship based on mutual respect.” Miami wanted its new franchise star to get acclimated to his new surroundings and prepare for the ‘26-’27 campaign with a conventional preseason, asking him to skip qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain.

What matters most is how Antetokounmpo feels about it, but the sacrifice should be recognized and is the best piece of news the Miami Heat have gotten since missing out on LeBron James. Being back on the Christmas Day schedule is nice. This is better.

😕❌ Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the upcoming games for Greece due to a request by the Heat



👀 The franchise wants him to travel to the United States early to integrate into their preseason training schedule ahead of the 2026–27 Regular Season pic.twitter.com/BJtmocN7LY — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 10, 2026

Understand Ukraine and Spain aren’t ordinary opponents for Greece in Group I of FIBA World Cup qualifying’s second round. They’re the current group leaders. The Greeks aren’t punting on the competition – what’s Hellenic for ‘next man up?’ – but Antetokounmpo’s commitment to the Heat overriding all else should be viewed as an excellent sign for the budding partnership between Miami and its newest superstar.

Keep in mind Giannis was the flag bearer for Greece at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Playing for his country is special to him. This is exactly the same as LeBron skipping Team USA duty because the Philadelphia 76ers asked him to do so. Had he stayed with Milwaukee, it’s very likely he’d be suiting up for Greece in Riga and Athens on Aug. 28-31. These are the only games remaining that don’t interfere with the NBA season during this final stage of qualifying, which ends on March 1, 2027. Brothers Thanasis and Kostas are on the Greek roster.

Giannis is on the other side of 30 years old, has won multiple NBA MVPs and a championship, so he’s well within his rights to have vetoed Miami’s request. He’s beyond a grown man in this league. Training camp? That could’ve gotten the Allen Iverson practice treatment, but Antetokounmpo recognized the need to get this partnership off to a strong start.

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the Greek flag as their boat passes by during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Anyone who has been around Miami knows it does things different than most teams. Pat Riley may have passed off many of his responsibilities, but his fingerprints remain all over the team’s preparation phase for every season. There’s a tried and true way for impact players to undergo the team’s onboarding process and Antetokounmpo’s immersion into Heat culture now won’t be impacted by his other responsibilities.

Coming off the most injury-impacted season of his career, Antetokounmpo is switching teams for the first time since coming over from Greece, so he understands there’s a huge transition ahead. For their part, his national team also played a significant role in setting the tone for a great working relationship.

“For this window, both the Greek Basketball Federation and the national team coach wanted Giannis to participate,” Dimos Dikoudis, administrative manager of the national team said in a statement. “Giannis wanted to help the national team, as he has done throughout the years and will continue to do. Miami is also an organization that supports its players representing their national teams.

“However, at this particular moment, his participation involved a risk. He played only a small number of games last season and has not appeared in an official game since March. Preparing him to return properly to a competitive rhythm without risking injury will take time. Playing official, high-intensity games for the national team right now would put his physical health at risk.”

Antetokounmpo wanted to play more than the 36 games he participated in last season, but the Milwaukee Bucks were adamant about not risking exposing him to injury since they knew a trade appeared inevitable. Multiple calf strains and other ailments proved debilitating, but between the extended rest and skipping international duty, there’s a good chance the “Greek Freak” will be better and fresher than ever as his journey with Miami begins.

Antetokounmpo said he’s looking forward to learning everything the Heat want him to and admitted, “I’m doing it for me.” He doesn’t want to feel behind others due to the learning curve ahead and agrees the head start is necessary. Down the road, him playing for Greece will be something Miami must navigate.

Heat fans will have to juggle rooting for him and keeping their fingers crossed that he doesn’t suffer any injuries or put on too much mileage. Beyond next summer’s FIBA World Cup in Qatar, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics loom.

Greece will need to tread water without Antetokounmpo to advance out of the group stage, which will likely require knocking off Ukraine and avoiding blowouts. It’s within the realm of possibility that the next two offseasons will feature Miami’s new star putting his body through additional turmoil. The Heat can only hope his work for his country will follow lengthy playoff runs.

This is the new normal, so it’s nice Antetokounmpo is allowing himself one final respite and prioritizing getting his run with Miami above all else.