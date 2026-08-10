The Most Important Task for Erik Spoelstra in Training Camp

The Miami Heat will begin training camp in the coming weeks, and then their new era will officially begin. No more time for hypotheticals, no more time for excuses, the results are earned through the process.

The Miami Heat have long mastered their process into making more from less, and now they have the opportunity to do the same, but with a top-5 NBA player. Erik Spoelstra and company are known for making the most of their players, and they are excited for what they have to work with.

But with this in mind, what is the most important thing for Erik Spoelstra to fine tune?

Beyond the worries of the spacing, and the playmaking, the most important thing to fine tune, will be the Miami Heat's rotation. Too many times, on top-heavy teams we see teams' fatigue towards the end of the season, injuries pile up, and time and time again the bench units come onto the floor, and they falter. Even with the Miami Heat's strong starting 5, this can't be the case. Not during an 82-game season. Not in such a competitive Eastern Conference. And certainly not if you want to win the NBA Finals.

While Miami still will likely add to their roster, their current starting five will likely be this.

Davion Mitchell, Tim Hardaway Jr. Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo. Then first off the bench will be a mix of Pelle Larsson, Bobby Portis, and Dru Smith.

Erik Spoelstra will likely have to play the matchups night in and night out, but he also has to find a unit that works together. He has to find a unit that he can stagger Bam Adebayo and Giannis, he has to find the pieces that fit, and during training camp, he needs to see who meshes together, as Training Camp is a great time to build chemistry, learn each others spots, and implement this offense centered around Antetokounmpo.

Last season too many times Bam Adebayo would come off the floor and the defensive tenacity would drop, if Powell or Herro were off the floor, the scoring would plummet, this season, these stretches need to be avoided at all cost, and it can't be at the expense of a lineup or rotation that is getting exposed.

Finding a way to have an adequate ballhandler/facilitator on the floor at all times will be crucial, and if the Miami Heat can win 50+ games, head coach Erik Spoelstra will still play a large factor in the reason why, putting him right at the top of Coach of the year conversations, an award he has never one.