Heat go ice cold late in Milwaukee, as Bucks storm past Miami

The Miami Heat were back to pretty much fully healthy again on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, as Nikola Jovic was the only one out as he's been dealing with a back injury.

Davion Mitchell returned and slotted back into the starting role, leaving the rotation in the same spot as the first game back after All Star break against the Hawks.

It was a back and forth battle, as the Heat had trouble taming the Bucks scoring punches all night. Norman Powell was big for Miami, as he was instant offense simply by getting to the line at an impressive rate, but it just wasn't enough.

But let's get into some takeaways from this game:

1. Bucks catch early fire as Miami cycles through defenses.

Feb 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) takes a shot against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.

These are the type of teams that always seem to give the Heat the most trouble. A bunch of microwave scorers who can randomly get hot. That started with Kyle Kuzma early in the game, as he was scoring from all three levels in the open floor. Ryan Rollins was finding a downhill rhythm as well, but Bobby Portis's double figures off the bench in the first half hurt. Erik Spoelstra was cycling through that 2-3 zone, and the Bucks were picking it apart. Mainly in those two big lineups that Milwaukee runs, as I'm not a fan of the zone against those lineups. The Heat made runs to combat it, but the defense still appears to be trying its footing upon full health.

2. Acknowledging Andrew Wiggins.

Feb 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter (7) battle for a rebound in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.

As Erik Spoelstra often says, Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. During key stretches of this game tonight, he showcased exactly that. Let's start with his overall defensive activity, accumulating 3 blocks through three quarters, as his help defense is one of his most underrated skills. But the offense has been flowing in key moments of these games. Big catch and shoot threes, hard attacks, and a lot of open opportunities that weren't there when the Heat were missing key guys. Four threes through three quarters on only six attempts is a good way to keep this team afloat as Herro, Powell, and Adebayo search to find their rhythm.

3. The fourth quarter fall-off.

Feb 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Pelle Larsson (9) gets pressure from Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.

It was a game of runs. With 8:50 left in the fourth, the Bucks cooked up another one of those hot shooting stretches before taking a 1 point lead. That lineup for Milwaukee included a big front-line of Jericho Sims and Bobby Portis, leading to Spo adjusting to some Adebayo-Ware minutes. The Heat scrapped back and forth from there, finding success in open court run-outs off turnovers. After going back down 1 with 5 minutes left after a Sims lob finish, the Heat entered the bonus the rest of the way as Powell kept drawing fouls on jumpers over and over. But speaking of that, Mitchell fouled Porter Jr on a three with under four minutes left, as he knocked it down as well, putting them up 2. The Heat went totally cold, as Milwaukee pushed it to 8 with a minute left. They didn't make a field goal in the final 6:34 of this game. Yeah, that's a problem.