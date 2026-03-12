Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 12, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (37-29) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Heat are 77-58 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 42-24 in home games and 35-34 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Myron Gardner
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
C Myles Turner
F Ousmane Dieng
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Quadriceps
Kel'el Ware: Questionable - Shoulder
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee
Norman Powell: Out - Groin
Nikola Jovic: Out - Back
Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment
Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
BUCKS
Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Knee
Bobby Portis: Questionable - Back
Jericho Sims: Questionable - Knee
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -6 (-108), Bucks +6 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat -240, Bucks +198
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Bam Adebayo scored 83 points en route to a win over the Washington Wizards: "This was just an absolutely surreal night. Obviously we've been blessed to have been a part of big moments in this arena. This one, it just happened."
"I didn't dare even think about taking him out."
