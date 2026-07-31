The Miami Heat really wanted LeBron James, so anyone who says otherwise or that they currently feel they would be better off without him isn’t being truthful. It wouldn’t bother anyone if, secretly, Andrew Wiggins is both relieved and pleased.

We’d be in an alternate timeline the Twilight Zone would deem too unrealistic if he said as much publicly, but it would be great if Wiggins takes James spurning the opportunity to play with him again personally. The 31-year-old could make it his mission to force the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to regret it whenever he does choose to retire.

Take all these L’s witcha, Bron.

In case you’re new to the NBA, James had the opportunity to mentor Wiggins back in 2014 when Cleveland owned the No. 1 pick and the Canadian starlet, then just 19, was the unquestioned top prospect. Wiggins was chosen by the Cavs, but LeBron had just returned from his run with the Heat and wanted no part of babysitting a fellow prodigy when a partnership with Kevin Love was available.

No hard feelings?

James never reached out during the draft process over a decade ago, so they don’t really have a relationship. Wiggins said before the ‘14 draft that he’d love to play with LeBron, but wasn’t even mentioned in the “I’m Coming Home” Sports Illustrated declaration.

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Instead of landing with the Cavs, Wiggins ended up leading a rebuild in Minnesota. He made the playoffs only once in his first five seasons before a trade to Golden State afforded him the opportunity to win a championship. That 2021-22 season also marked his only All-Star nod as he was voted a starter and played a major role in the Warriors getting past the Celtics.

His defense on Jayson Tatum and rebounding – team-best 8.8 boards in those Finals – had a memorable impact. Five years later, the Heat hope he can turn back the clock in doing whatever it takes to compete for another title.

LeBron landing back with Miami would’ve made Wiggins the fourth option, which would’ve changed the minds of everyone who deems them unlikely to contend in 2026-27. With James handling, Giannis Antetokounmpo set to play go-to guy and Bam Adebayo floating around, Wiggins was set to be a designated screener and cutter on the offensive side of the ball.

Wiggins would’ve been one of the more lethal fourth options in the league and will be missing out on open looks and easier baskets than what will be coming his way, but there’s a bright side to James passing on a second chapter with the Heat.

And to eliminate all confusion, if there's any: It's an opt-in by Wiggins for this year. And then, per source, an agreement through 2028-29. So think of it as $30M in the current deal, $34M total in the next one. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 29, 2026

Wiggins has a chance to be the second option.

Having just signed an extension that locks him in the next few seasons with a $17.3 million player option for ‘28-’29 that he’d only exercise if he doesn’t feel like he’d be able to command more security on his next and potentially final deal, Wiggins is incentivized to make the next few seasons his most productive.

For a player who has shown a tendency to disappear for stretches and been criticized for being too passive, not being counted on significantly as an offensive afterthought could’ve produced some gnarly results. We’ll never know now, which means Erik Spoelstra can continue to push his 31-year-old wing to try and get the most out of a player who is now undeniably the most important wing on the roster.

This will be the case even if Miami adds DeMar DeRozan or Klay Thompson, because neither of those guys will be as crucial to the cause as a two-way player than Wiggins, whose combination of size and athleticism has always made him a plus-defender despite him never being rewarded for it.

Most players will tell you that being engaged on offense makes it easier to lock in on defense, so we’ll see if Wiggins can make a run at an All-Star berth since conditioning won’t be an issue. It’s unlikely he’ll ever average 20-plus points for the fourth time in his career since that hasn’t happened since 2019-20, but he comes off a season where he shot a career-best 41.4 percent from 3-point range while topping his career averages in rebounds (4.8), assists (2.7), steals (1.1) and blocks (1.0).

Wiggins landing second All-Star berth would be massive for Heat

Regression will arrive eventually, but a renaissance may come first. No LeBron means Wiggins will get more touches and avoid being the recipient of grenades as a last resort on a consistent basis. He’ll have the freedom to be more assertive.

It’s not too late to flash a mean streak and become a killer. Maybe contending against James and Jaylen Brown, getting tasked with Jalen Brunson, and dealing with the likes of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Johnson and Brandon Miller within the division is just what Wiggins needs to finish what has thus far been a solid career with a flourish.

Bam Adebayo sent a text to LeBron James after choosing Philly over Miami:



“Like I told him in the message, I'm going to bust his a**… It’s going to be an exciting season. I'm excited for the East. We got a whole new turnaround in the East. So, it's going to be exciting this… pic.twitter.com/GqCeM7BTQX — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) July 28, 2026

Antetokounmpo is going to go out there and try to dominate every second of every game. Adebayo already texted LeBron, “I’m gonna bust your ass,” after the King chose Philly. Hopefully those guys rub off on Wiggins.

He went No. 1 for a reason. He’s been the face of a franchise. He’s thrived on the biggest stage and won a championship. Without being placed in James’ shadow, the opportunity exists for him to play a starring role in this third chapter of his career. He can give LeBron work after being passed over as a potential running mate once again.