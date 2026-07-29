Revamped Miami Heat roster still in missing piece limbo after LeBron news

As details over how LeBron James came to choose the Philadelphia 76ers make the rounds, those jilted at the altar have no choice but to make other arrangements to fill out their rosters prior to training camp.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already signed Mario Hezonja, which could provide a massive boost or wind up being a nothing burger. While that remains to be seen, the Cavs can at least say they’ve been proactive. Miami is still looking for its next upgrade.

South Florida residents are neighborly with plastic surgery and know that it can be a lengthy process. You can't get everything done at once, which is the situation the Heat find themselves in.

Patience will pay off if the Heat get their top target to complete the improvements made, and Klay Thompson sounds like the preferred finishing touch.

Landing the 36-year-old shooter's services, like everything else that’s come following the long-awaited acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, requires a hope and a prayer.

Thompson doesn’t check every box since he’s no longer the solid defender he was in his prime with Golden State, but he’s the best shooter who could switch teams this offseason. Notice I didn’t write he’s the best shooter available because he’s not someone the Heat can freely pluck out of thin air.

REPORT: The Miami Heat are looking to acquire Klay Thompson via trade or buyout, per @ShamsCharania



“The Miami Heat’s number 1 priority right now is to acquire shooting. They found their number 1 target. That’s Klay Thompson. The problem is Klay has 1 year left on his contract… pic.twitter.com/oZdhdVb47D — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 28, 2026

In order to land the coveted Thompson, Miami must find a way to acquire him, but there’s no guarantee that Dallas will buy out the final year of his contract ($17.46 million), which would be an asset for the Mavericks prior to the trade deadline. The Mavs have a new decision-maker in Masai Ujiri and a new head coach in Dusty May, so it’s wishful thinking to believe they’re going to move a potential asset unless there’s an incentive in place.

The Heat already moved most of their draft capital landing Antetokounmpo and would only be open to moving Nikola Jovic. The 23-year-old Serbian forward is owed $62.4 million on a four-year extension that kicks in this season and lacks the track record to make that appealing.

DeMar DeRozan is the biggest name on the radar that came to mind for Plan B. He’s fourth on the active scoring list, ranking only behind James, Kevin Durant and James Harden with 26,711 career regular-season points, 183 ahead of Stephen Curry. DeRozan would solve some issues in the halfcourt when things bog down, but in terms of fit, that his career 3-point shooting percentage hovers barely above 30 percent means he’s not the ideal choice.

The latest news has DeRozan chatting with the Washington Wizards about their open spot, so the fifth stop on his storied career isn’t a lock to be South Florida as is.

Shams:



"One new team over the last several days that has had some conversations with DeMar DeRozan: the Washington Wizards" pic.twitter.com/GvZxKhTqWP — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 28, 2026

Zach LaVine is in the same boat as Thompson, entering the final season of a massive contract and owed nearly $49 million this season. The Sacramento Kings are shopping former All-Star Domantas Sabonis and also have DeAndre Hunter on board on the final year of his deal ($24.9 million), so they’re also likely to play the waiting game until a move that aids their rebuilding efforts materializes.

While the Heat will make an addition at some point, it makes the most sense to concentrate on the weapons on the wing they can be certain will be in the mix.

Larsson/Hardaway Jr. tandem currently Heat's shooting guard mix

Pelle Larsson started 54 games in his second season, averaging 11.4 points and shooting 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. Erik Spoelstra knows he can trust the often overlooked 25-year-old Swede’s instincts and defensive intensity, but the key to a breakthrough that would help Miami most is improving on his shooting touch.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was often Denver’s No. 3 option playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, flourishing in that role. The Heat envision him excelling similarly on this roster and would love to see him shoot over 40 percent from 3-point range again after managing that for the first time in his 14-year career with the Nuggets.

Hardaway Jr. has managed between 26 and 30 minutes per game over the past decade whether he’s been an unquestioned starter or been asked to come off the bench, so Miami can anticipate that he’ll be ready to contribute in whatever role he’s called upon to play.

Wing shooters like Simone Fontecchio, Jovic and rookie Ryan Conwell could also factor in, while tempo-changer Myron Gardner is expected to return and supply a bit of nasty in his role.

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) passes the ball in front of forward Myron Gardner (15) and Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s definitely room for someone like Thompson, DeRozan or LaVine to arrive and bump everyone down a notch, but the Heat’s pursuit of James has created an expectation that this offseason requires a finishing touch or it’s a failure.

There’s no truth to that. Miami has a new star, one of the NBA’s most impactful, dominant performers, in place to be the main attraction. How all the pieces around him fit remains to be seen, as does who indeed walks in that locker room door prior to training camp.

It won’t be LeBron, but that shouldn’t overshadow the facelift Miami’s front office has managed to secure for the franchise over the past few weeks.