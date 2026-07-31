Where Giannis and the Miami Heat Rank Among the East's Top Frontcourts
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The Eastern Conference is going to be extremely competitive next season, and it's loaded with elite frontcourt talent. Giannis Antetokounmpo paired up with Bam Adebayo, and LeBron James took his talents to Philadelphia to pair with Joel Embiid. Several other teams have built formidable frontcourt groups this offseason.
I wanted to rank and grade every Eastern Conference frontcourt for the 2026-27 season. Let’s assume everyone is healthy and take into account star power, depth, two-way impact, fit, and offensive production.
1) Philadelphia 76ers
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Dean Wade
I’m giving the 76ers the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and I’m only doing that mainly based on health. It’s hard for any team, let alone a team in the East, who can match the 76ers combination of superstar talent, championship experience, and versatility. Joel Embiid is an MVP-caliber center when healthy, and he is capable of dominating games unlike how centers can. The 76ers got a huge boost by adding 4 time NBA champion LeBron James via free agency. Even at 41 years old, he is still one of the NBA’s top 30 players. Philadelphia also added Jaylen Brown this summer, and he gives them another elite scoring option and is known as one of the NBA’s top two-way wings. Dean Wade is another solid addition, rounding out this elite group as a reliable floor spacer and versatile defender. If this group stays healthy, they have the talent to be the NBA's best frontcourt and a legitimate championship favorite.
2) Miami Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bam Adebayo
Andrew Wiggins
Bobby Portis
Miami arguably has the best defensive frontcourt in basketball. Giannis and Bam are both elite defenders who can switch across multiple positions, protect the rim, and dominate the glass. Giannis is one of the most dominant players in the league and is a force who attacks the basket at will. Bam has improved offensively both as a playmaker and three-point shooter. Andrew Wiggins rounds out the Miami Heat’s frontcourt, and he is another athletic wing who is a very good three-and-d player. Bobby Portis gives the Miami Heat one of the league’s best floor-spacing power forwards off the bench. He can provide the Heat with instant offense, rebounding, and toughness. The combination of elite defense, athleticism, versatility, and championship experience makes Miami one of the most complete frontcourts in the NBA.
3) New York Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns
OG Anunoby
Mikal Bridges
Andre Drummond
The Knicks are the defending NBA Champs, and they feature one of the most balanced frontcourts in the NBA. Karl-Anthony Towns is among the league's most gifted offensive big men, capable of stretching defenses with his shooting while remaining an elite scorer in the post. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby form arguably the best defensive wing tandem in the Eastern Conference, giving New York the ability to slow down virtually any opponent's top scorers. Andre Drummond provides valuable size, rebounding, and veteran depth behind Towns. The mix of elite defense on the wings and Towns' offensive firepower gives New York a championship-caliber frontcourt.
4) Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Nikola Vucevic
Orlando has one of the youngest elite frontcourts in the conference. Paolo Banchero, the former number 1 pick, has steadily been improving into one of the NBA’s brightest young stars and continues to develop into a franchise player capable of carrying an offense. Franz Wagner complements him perfectly with his versatility, efficient scoring, and high basketball IQ. Wagner is also a very good defender and solid rebounder. Wendell Carter Jr. provides solid interior defense and rebounding to round out the starting frontcourt. The Magic reuniting with Nikola Vucevic gives Orlando another proven scorer and floor-spacing big who can anchor second units or close games depending on the matchup. This group has an excellent balance of youth, experience, size, and offensive versatility.
5) Toronto Raptors
Kawhi Leonard
Scottie Barnes
Jakob Poeltl
Collin Murray-Boyles
The Raptors are in my top five, especially after bringing back Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors have a nice blend of star power, defense, and versatility. If Kawhi can remain healthy, he is still one of the NBA’s most elite two-way players. He gives the Raptors championship experience. Scottie Barnes is off to a great start in his career, and he is continuing to emerge as one of the NBA's best young forwards. He is capable of impacting games on the scoring side and as a playmaker. Jakob Poeltl provides dependable rim protection, rebounding, and interior scoring, while second-year forward Collin Murray-Boyles adds intriguing defensive upside and physicality. The biggest question is Kawhi's health, but if he stays on the floor, Toronto has one of the conference's most dangerous frontcourts.
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Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.