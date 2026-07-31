The Eastern Conference is going to be extremely competitive next season, and it's loaded with elite frontcourt talent. Giannis Antetokounmpo paired up with Bam Adebayo, and LeBron James took his talents to Philadelphia to pair with Joel Embiid. Several other teams have built formidable frontcourt groups this offseason.

I wanted to rank and grade every Eastern Conference frontcourt for the 2026-27 season. Let’s assume everyone is healthy and take into account star power, depth, two-way impact, fit, and offensive production.

1) Philadelphia 76ers

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James

Joel Embiid

Jaylen Brown

Dean Wade

I’m giving the 76ers the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and I’m only doing that mainly based on health. It’s hard for any team, let alone a team in the East, who can match the 76ers combination of superstar talent, championship experience, and versatility. Joel Embiid is an MVP-caliber center when healthy, and he is capable of dominating games unlike how centers can. The 76ers got a huge boost by adding 4 time NBA champion LeBron James via free agency. Even at 41 years old, he is still one of the NBA’s top 30 players. Philadelphia also added Jaylen Brown this summer, and he gives them another elite scoring option and is known as one of the NBA’s top two-way wings. Dean Wade is another solid addition, rounding out this elite group as a reliable floor spacer and versatile defender. If this group stays healthy, they have the talent to be the NBA's best frontcourt and a legitimate championship favorite.

2) Miami Heat

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bam Adebayo

Andrew Wiggins

Bobby Portis

Miami arguably has the best defensive frontcourt in basketball. Giannis and Bam are both elite defenders who can switch across multiple positions, protect the rim, and dominate the glass. Giannis is one of the most dominant players in the league and is a force who attacks the basket at will. Bam has improved offensively both as a playmaker and three-point shooter. Andrew Wiggins rounds out the Miami Heat’s frontcourt, and he is another athletic wing who is a very good three-and-d player. Bobby Portis gives the Miami Heat one of the league’s best floor-spacing power forwards off the bench. He can provide the Heat with instant offense, rebounding, and toughness. The combination of elite defense, athleticism, versatility, and championship experience makes Miami one of the most complete frontcourts in the NBA.

3) New York Knicks

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after receiving a key to the city from mayor Zohran Mamdani during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karl-Anthony Towns

OG Anunoby

Mikal Bridges

Andre Drummond

The Knicks are the defending NBA Champs, and they feature one of the most balanced frontcourts in the NBA. Karl-Anthony Towns is among the league's most gifted offensive big men, capable of stretching defenses with his shooting while remaining an elite scorer in the post. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby form arguably the best defensive wing tandem in the Eastern Conference, giving New York the ability to slow down virtually any opponent's top scorers. Andre Drummond provides valuable size, rebounding, and veteran depth behind Towns. The mix of elite defense on the wings and Towns' offensive firepower gives New York a championship-caliber frontcourt.

4) Orlando Magic

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter Jr.

Nikola Vucevic

Orlando has one of the youngest elite frontcourts in the conference. Paolo Banchero, the former number 1 pick, has steadily been improving into one of the NBA’s brightest young stars and continues to develop into a franchise player capable of carrying an offense. Franz Wagner complements him perfectly with his versatility, efficient scoring, and high basketball IQ. Wagner is also a very good defender and solid rebounder. Wendell Carter Jr. provides solid interior defense and rebounding to round out the starting frontcourt. The Magic reuniting with Nikola Vucevic gives Orlando another proven scorer and floor-spacing big who can anchor second units or close games depending on the matchup. This group has an excellent balance of youth, experience, size, and offensive versatility.

5) Toronto Raptors

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kawhi Leonard

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Collin Murray-Boyles

The Raptors are in my top five, especially after bringing back Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors have a nice blend of star power, defense, and versatility. If Kawhi can remain healthy, he is still one of the NBA’s most elite two-way players. He gives the Raptors championship experience. Scottie Barnes is off to a great start in his career, and he is continuing to emerge as one of the NBA's best young forwards. He is capable of impacting games on the scoring side and as a playmaker. Jakob Poeltl provides dependable rim protection, rebounding, and interior scoring, while second-year forward Collin Murray-Boyles adds intriguing defensive upside and physicality. The biggest question is Kawhi's health, but if he stays on the floor, Toronto has one of the conference's most dangerous frontcourts.