How it affects the Heat if Bucks actually decide to hold Giannis past the draft

After what's felt like a never-ending onslaught of updates regarding the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation for Miami Heat fans, it seems the sweepstakes could go on for longer than the self-imposed draft night deadline.

“From what I’m hearing this could drag on into free agency. This could drag on until July, so the [Milwaukee] Bucks are not operating as if that's the 'deadline,'" Prime Video's Chris Haynes said. "Boston seems a little bit from what I’m hearing and gauging, Boston doesn’t seem a promising destination. I do still believe he will be moved this offseason as I was before that it’d be done before the draft.”

Chris Haynes on Giannis:



“From what I’m hearing this could drag on into free agency. This could drag on until July…. Boston seems a little bit from what I’m hearing and gauging, Boston doesn’t seem a promising destination…. I do still believe he will be moved this offseason… pic.twitter.com/8HXIJisTGw — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 17, 2026

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam was initially the one who set the arbitrary deadline in a press conference in early May.

The Heat and Boston Celtics have been the reported suitors for the 2021 Finals MVP, but their offers are apparently not good enough for the Bucks to accept at the moment.

“The Bucks have to get this right. That’s why they’re not under any pressure to do anything ASAP. If Miami does have an appealing package on the board, they can say 'Ok, you need Giannis.’ It’s not like Miami is gonna pull back because they need somebody right now," Haynes continued. "There’s a lot of pressure going on, happening in Miami right now to really bring a legitimate star to South Beach, so they going to have to be on hold, just like everybody else."

“The Bucks have to get this right. That’s why they’re not under any pressure to do anything ASAP. If Miami does have an appealing package on the board, they can say ‘ok, you need Giannis.’ It’s not like Miami is gonna pull back because they need somebody right now. There’s a lot… https://t.co/sPkMTiWAAy pic.twitter.com/RIu7wsWFBF — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 17, 2026

The scenario in which this drags on later into the offseason, which is surely making NBA fans reading this across the world roll their eyes, would be a gamble on the Bucks' end.

Essentially, they'd be wagering the chance to select someone with whatever first rounder they receive in next week's draft, (No. 13 if it's the Heat, No. 27 if it's the Celtics), on the off chance they will be able to get better offers by holding off on a trade for longer.

From the outside looking in, that doesn't seem likely, despite Antetokounmpo being a consensus top-five player in the league.

The two-time MVP has just one year left on his contract and is motivated to sign a contract extension, so Antetokounmpo's shortlist of destinations has likely discouraged a myriad of teams that could surely outbid the Heat, from making their best offers.

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at @tropicalblanket on Twitter.