Bobby Portis Was Meant to Play for the Miami Heat

When the Miami Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they also brought along his teammate Bobby Portis. Portis is an 11-year pro, NBA Champion, and former sixth man of the year contender who is coming off of a 13.7 point, uber-efficient three-point shooting season (45.6%).

Portis role as a perimeter threat and rebounder will be crucial to the Miami Heat's success, especially as Giannis and Bam Adebayo control the middle of the floor.

But Portis brings more than his on the court skills to Miami, he brings something you can't teach, leadership, and a winning mentality.

Portis on joining the Heat:

“Some guys get drafted to their favorite team or guys sign with their favorite team. I haven’t played with my favorite team yet. So getting a chance to get traded to my favorite team was like surreal to me. I was in Miami too when I got traded to Miami. That was fire. — We was outside chillin for like 10-15 minutes. I walk into the house and the GM is calling me. Right when I picked the phone up the whole house start screaming. It was crazy. That whole day I had fans telling me it was going to happen” Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis says he was in Miami when he found out he got traded to the Heat:



“Some guys get drafted to their favorite team or guys sign with their favorite team. I haven’t played with my favorite team yet. So getting a chance to get traded to my favorite team was like surreal… pic.twitter.com/lT8ZECkm9P — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 28, 2026

Portis revealed a lot in the interview including the fact that he tried to pay Pelle Larsson for the number 9, and instead is rocking with #95.

Portis also has some high hopes for Miami's front court, lead by Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and himself.

“I’m excited for our front line. You go Giannis, top 5 player in the world. You got Bam who has two gold medals, All Star, All NBA caliber type player. You got me off the bench, 6th man. I don’t think you can name a team with 3 better bigs. — I’m super excited to go through the journey with this new team. I think we’re going to do some big things” Bobby Portis

The optimism goes far outside the doors of the Miami Heat's building as it is no secret that combining Giannis and Bam instantly makes the Miami Heat the best defensive front court, and a super intriguing scoring duo. Then you talk about the ability to spread the floor with Portis and Andrew Wiggins, you have a lot to cover.

So while Miami continues to round out their roster, Bobby Portis will be right at the center of play, and as he put it in his introductory press conference, "I was born to be a Heatle."