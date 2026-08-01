Will the Heat regret the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

The Miami Heat made one of the moves of the summer when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. This was the move the organization has been looking forward to making for several years now. The new Heat era is about to begin with most waiting excitedly.

Though most are excited about seeing the new era begin, others are skeptical about how it will turn out. In Bleacher Reports list of top 5 regrets from the NBA offseason the Heat trading for Antetokounmpo was listed at #4.

Bleacher Report just dropped its list of the 5 biggest regrets from the 2026 NBA offseason — and the Heat’s trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo comes in at No. 4.



“Losing Powell in free agency along with trading Tyler Herro, Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three… pic.twitter.com/QCHGJSv2s7 — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) July 29, 2026

The reasoning is something that every Heat fan would also find amusing.

“Losing Powell in free agency along with trading Tyler Herro, Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks and additional draft equity is a hefty price to pay for someone who has real durability concerns and is on the back nine of their career.”

From Rags to Riches?

This is an ironic statement for two reasons. First, the Heat heard from the media for months that what they had to offer was not enough to land a superstar of Antetokounmpo caliber. Suddenly after the trade the notion has switched to Miami gave up too much.

I was one of the people that consistently said the Heat did have enough to land a star, and it was a good package. Despite that, I would not even consider saying that the Heat gave up so much they would regret it.

A dose of reality

The fact of the matter is the Heat were the 10th seed and missed the playoffs with their core. So yes, they traded a hefty price to land Antetokounmpo, but the team clearly was not a contender in the East.

The other reason it is amusing to think the Heat would regret the trade is that they landed a player that is at worst top 5 in the sport and many would consider top 3. It seems as if everyone has forgotten who Antetokounmpo really is.

I will agree there are some injury concerns, but I think those are also overblown. Even with those concerns, Antetokounmpo’s greatness is only matched by a few.

A warning to the doubters.

The NBA world has seemingly forgotten the level of basketball player that Antetokounmpo is. Even last year when he was on the court, he was sensational and producing at a historic rate. The NBA has only seen a few players hit the heights Antetokounmpo has, and he is still producing.

The Heat are used to being doubted by the media, but this time its different. I will give out a warning to anyone doubting a 10x All-star, 2x MVP, a FMVP, 9x All-NBA (7x First Team), 5x All-Defense, and DPOY. Greatness like this does not come around often.