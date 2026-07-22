Ever make a joke a few people think is funny but then others do not even realize it is a joke? No one knows this more than me, especially now. I have always believed you make jokes for yourself then if other people laugh it is a plus, but what if other people threaten you? Then what?

Anyone that knows me knows I like to have fun and never take anything too seriously. Sometimes that backfires. This is what I had the pleasure of finding out when I made what I thought was an obvious sarcastic joke about Davion Mitchell working out with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece.

Davion doing what Dame wouldn’t even do https://t.co/Dqn3PZJ3Eg — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) July 21, 2026

Now I am not going to sit here and explain the joke that is not the point of this, but man did this joke not land with 90% of NBA X (formally Twitter). I especially did not expect the attention it received.

Somehow Damian Lillard saw this post, and it seems took it as a personal shot at him. I can understand how he would think that so first, sorry to Lillard if he thought the post was an attack at him. It was not meant to be and hope there are no hard feelings.

lol mfs don’t want Dame to tell it. Be thankful I ain’t running my mouth like these other suckas… carry on https://t.co/tJvBpRro6h — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 21, 2026

This is where the fun started, suddenly I was the sole focus on thousands, if not millions of eyeballs. This is something I do not recommend in this context, but it did lead to an entertaining few hours.

After Lillard’s first reply, I thought it was a great opportunity to have some fun and continue joking around. This was apparently the wrong choice. Lillard made that known when he responded yet again.

Play w somebody else. https://t.co/ERPpMhPfMG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 22, 2026

I am officially getting cooked by Lillard for the whole world to see. This was not the end though as then Davion Mitchell chimes in. Look I get what it became but in no way was my intention to “start drama” like Mitchell says, it happened but that was not the plan.

You had no reason to bring dame in this bro you just trying to start drama for no reason I’m Davion Mitchell that is dame lillard no reason to compare the two I just try show positive content in the world and you gone try and make it a negative thing stop it ! — Davion Mitchell (@hoopculture13) July 22, 2026

Since then, it has been a wild ride being the focus of so much attention. First, I do not think I could ever step foot in Portland as the number of threats I have received is astonishing. They certainly feel the need to back up their legend.

Somehow this has turned into a semi national story with Jeff Teague mentioning the exchange on his podcast, X putting it in trending sports, and national outlets writing articles about it. Even friends have texted me about it laughing at the interaction.

Club520 Crew Weigh In On Dame Firing Back at Critics on X



DJ Wells: “Listen, some of these people in the comments talking crazy…”



Jeff Teague: “I feel that. I’m suckas. I would’ve ran my mouth.”



B Hen: “Shout of to Dame man…. Stay in the background”



(🎥: @club520podcast) https://t.co/Gy6PFaBOCh pic.twitter.com/gpKkXfhX9l — HEAT CULTURE HQ (@HeatCultureHQ) July 22, 2026

To all the people saying I should have doubled down, well unfortunately there was truly nothing to double down on. I am sorry to disappoint everyone, but it really was a misunderstanding on a dumb joke that caught the attention of one of the greatest basketball players of All-Time.