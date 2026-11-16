Klay Thompson Is Turning Back the Clock With the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat knew they were getting one of the greatest shooters in NBA history when they brought in Klay Thompson this offseason, but I'm not sure anybody expected him to be shooting the basketball this well.

Thompson has been absolutely fantastic for Miami, and the numbers are starting to get ridiculous. He's shooting 42.1% from three-point range this season, his highest percentage since the 2017-18 season, while taking the second-most three-point attempts per game of his career.

Good morning.



Klay Thompson is shooting his highest percentage from three-point range (42.1%) since 2017-18.



He is taking the second-most attempts per game of his career. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 15, 2026

He has been so instrumental for this Heat team during this four game win streak, he’s shooting at an elite level on high volume.

Thompson ranks top three in three-point percentage for players who are attempting at least nine three-pointers per game, and he;s only trailing only Stephen Curry (45.7%) and Duncan Robinson (43.1%) That's some pretty impressive company, especially for a player who some people thought was well past his prime.

Klay Thompson Is Getting Better as the Season Goes On

Thompson had a rough start to the season but he has been finding his rhythm as the season progresses.

He's averaging 15.3 points per game on the season, which is already excellent production considering the other offensive weapons Miami has on its roster. Over his last 10 games, Thompson is averaging 17 points per game, and in November he's putting up 20 points a night.

Those are outstanding numbers for a player who has four championships and has nothing else to prove. Thompson has one role and he focuses on what he does best, which is moving without the basketball, finding open space and knocking down shots.

Giannis and Klay have been building chemistry and they create so much spacing for each other, they make life so much easier for everybody else.

Thompson Is Exactly What Miami Needed Alongside Giannis and Bam

When the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the biggest questions was how the offense would look with Giannis and Bam Adebayo sharing the floor.

Both players do so much of their damage around the basket, and Miami needed reliable outside shooting to keep defenses from packing the paint. That's where Thompson has been so valuable. With the way he has been playing lately, you simply can’t leave him open. Defenders have to respect him every time he comes off a screen or spots up beyond the arc, and that creates more room for Giannis to attack the basket and Bam to operate offensively. Even when Thompson isn't getting shots, his presence changes how teams defend Miami.

I've said it before, but I really think Thompson is one of the most important pieces of this Heat offense. Miami has plenty of players who can score around the basket, but there aren't many shooters in the league who command the kind of attention Thompson does.

Nov 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with center Bam Adebayo (13) and teammates after defeating the the Los Angeles Clippers 117-116 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heat Are Getting More Than They Could Have Expected

What makes Thompson's production even more impressive is people thought he was washed. He is far from it, and he’s having an incredible season so far. I don't think anybody is expecting Thompson to suddenly become the player he was during the Warriors dynasty, but Miami doesn't need that version of him. They just need him to shoot consistently and stay above 40 %.

The Heat have won four straight games after a rough start to the season, and their offensive chemistry is beginning to look much better. Thompson's shooting has been a big part of that improvement.