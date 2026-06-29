LeBron James and the Miami Heat are a match made in heaven, at least they were in the big 3 era. But there is a potential for a reunion in South Beach. One that continues to gain traction from NBA reporters, and one that makes sense for the final run of one of the NBA's greatest players.

The problem for the Miami Heat is paying their franchise icon, but it may not be a huge problem according to Brian Windhorst.

Brian Windhorst says LeBron IS NOT worried about every dollar on his next contract:



Windhorst: One thing I’ll say about LeBron, he’s not desperate, ok. He’s going to have options. Especially if he’s not worried about every dollar, which sounds like he’s not



Tim: Look, if he… pic.twitter.com/H3689kT7Cr — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 29, 2026

Why This is a Good Thing

The Miami Heat have extended Andrew Wiggins, but after he opt-in into his $30-million dollars this season, that clip makes it so that the Miami Heat can only use about $12-million dollars of their mid-level exception which could be split up into two players, or used for one, and then the rest of the roster would be as is and filled out with players on the veteran minimum, unless Nikola Jovic is moved.

So LeBron could come to Miami via one of those three methods at this point. Nikola Jovic could help orchestrate a sign and trade, or LeBron could take a serious pay cut to come back to South Beach.

With Wiggins, Bam, and Giannis already on the roster, LeBron would bring even more size and versatility to a lineup dominated by forwards/wings, but it would also help take the pressure off Giannis from being on the ball each and every possession. Giannis is currently Miami's best ball handler/playmaker followed by Davion Mitchell. LeBron would give Miami another option to bring the ball up the floor and orchestrate the Miami Heat's offense.

Here Comes Golden State

If LeBron isn't worried about every dollar, but rather happiness, many options in the NBA arise. The Miami Heat would already be battling against Golden State, and potentially the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with every other team who would like to pursue LeBron.

But Golden State, is gearing up for it.

Brian Windhorst on what Draymond opting out means for LeBron:



“This is potentially a very big domino in this NBA offseason… This opens the door for the Warriors to use their MLE with $15M… The Lakers want to meet with him and give him their plan but the way it was explained to… https://t.co/6yyBJl1pkt pic.twitter.com/PQkYcW8kTt — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 29, 2026

With other teams gearing up to bring in LeBron, the Miami Heat may be on the outside looking in due to their cap constraints. Miami has to fill out their roster to be competitive, depth is one of the most essential things come playoff time, and LeBron would have to sacrifice to make it work in Miami.

So while what LeBron wants coincides with a Miami reunion, the Golden State Warriors are gearing up to go after LeBron and Anthony Davis, thus making things difficult for Miami.