Miami Heat Offseason Rumor Roundup

NBA Free Agency is about to begin, and the Miami Heat find themselves on the forefront of rumors. After landing their whale in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the front office is tasked with filling out their roster. In doing so, Andy Ellisburg and company will have to do some work navigating the NBA's salary rules.

Miami will likely be active in the free agent market, and potentially the trade market, more specifically sign-and-trades.

Free Agent Targets

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before tip off against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

Anfernee Simons- Simons could find himself as a member of the Miami Heat if he is willing to restore his value as a top guard in this league as Bobby Marks had reported. Simons had a down year last season, has dealt with numerous injuries and has his own defensive struggles. On a team friendly deal, it makes sense for Miami.

Zach LaVine- With the Kings looking to potentially shed salary, the Miami Heat could target Zach LaVine. Another premier scoring guard whose agent is Rich Paul. Paul has hinted at one of his players coming to Miami.

Cameron Johnson- “As the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype. The 30-year-old forward shot career-highs from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.430) and is on an expiring $23.06 million contract for the upcoming season.” Michael Scotto

LeBron James- A reunion in South Beach becomes more and more likely for LeBron and the Heat. LeBron will have options, as Golden State, Cleveland, Miami, and more, have been labeled as potential destinations.

Barry Jackson reported on a few more:

“The Heat will have interest in Tim Hardaway when free agency begins at 6PM on Tuesday, according to a source…. Miami has been strongly linked to veteran NBA forward Khris Middleton….. The Heat is expected to try to add at least two skilled three-point shooters in free agency. Other options, listed here, include Landry Shamet, Anfernee Simons and Quentin Grimes, among others.”

The Miami Heat are expected to try and add at least TWO skilled 3PT shooters in Free Agency, per @flasportsbuzz



“The Heat will have interest in Tim Hardaway when free agency begins at 6PM on Tuesday, according to a source…. Miami has been strongly linked to veteran NBA forward… https://t.co/ZkLUKgYwlk pic.twitter.com/GcySLJHH3o — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 28, 2026

Contract Information

Dru Smith's contract became fully guarenteed- $2.6M Contract.

Anthony Chiang reports: “The Heat will guarantee Smith’s full $2.6 million salary for next season, according to a league source. Miami had a Sunday deadline of 11:59p.m. to waive Smith and shed his $2.6 million salary cap hit for this upcoming season.



But the new-look Heat will move forward with Smith, who is preparing for his fifth NBA season after going undrafted out of Missouri in 2021. Smith, 28, is still eligible to be traded at any point.”

Jahmir Young- The Miami Heat have declined the $2.41 million dollar option of 25-year-old Jahmir Young.

Andrew Wiggins- "Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to a sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Heat executives and Wiggins' agents at CAA sports Steven Heumann and Andrew Morrison, as well as Richard Clarke, came to terms on a critical commitment." Shams Charania

Wow, this is HUGE for the Miami Heat https://t.co/TOlGeXJ1Kc — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) June 29, 2026

Wiggins- Opts into $30.1 million for this season

Extending 2 years after that, for a total of $34M

Trade Rumors

Nikola Jovic

"League sources say the Heat have shopped Nikola Jović in an attempt to cut salary to open flexibility for Powell. But Jović is entering the first year of a four-year, $62 million contract that already looks like an albatross by role player standards given his lack of development at 23 years old. Miami would have to attach draft capital to Jović’s contract to dump him, but the front office only has a 2029 first and swaps in 2028 and 2032 to dangle." Kevin O'Connor

Ja Morant- The Miami Heat had interest in Morant before the eventual Giannis trade per Kevin O'Connor.

This is your Miami Heat rumor update, and the Heat are nowhere near finished.