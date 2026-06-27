This past season LeBron James and the newest member of the Miami Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo squared off for the first time since 2022. In the contest, the Milwaukee Bucks ended up on top, much in thanks to Giannis who dropped 21 points on an absurd 81.8% shooting while blocking LeBron (26/9/10) at the rim and getting a game clinching steal.

The game was a highlight of the season and led to Giannis getting LeBron's jersey, someone Giannis has openly referred to as the G.O.A.T.

Giannis was clutch on both ends tonight.



21 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 82% FG pic.twitter.com/wvRjNhj7RJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 10, 2026

"I think he's a blueprint for every athlete, not just basketball athlete, Antetokounmpo said of James. Being able to be consistent for 23 years. Available. Be a winner, lead by example. It's incredible. And any opportunity I have to be around greatness and compete against greatness, I will always take it. I never take it for granted. I have the utmost respect for him and his family and the way he';s carried himself for 23 years. And as I said, I miss going against him. I think he brings the best out of me as a player and he's one of the guys that I definitely look up to on the court and off the court" Giannis Antetokounmpo

“I got his jersey tonight.”



Giannis has the utmost respect for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/woRFIJe1vD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 10, 2026

LeBron had his own share of thoughts on playing against other all-time greats.

As @khobi_price pointed out, tonight was the first time LeBron and Giannis played one another in the regular season since Dec. 2, 2022. Afterwards, LeBron said, “At this point in my career, it’s always great to go against some of the greats” pic.twitter.com/9pwIhH0CaZ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 10, 2026

LeBron is 17-7 against Giannis in his career.

Now fast forward to now, after the Heat have acquired Giannis, there is a looming possibility that these two could share the floor together. As the Lakers have put negotiations with LeBron on the backburner, the noise for LeBron to return to Miami has gotten increasingly louder.

LeBron has played with Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo on the USA Olympic team which is coached by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, the team took home good and had a lot of great moments in the last Olympic games.

BAM ADEBAYO LOB TO LEBRON JAMES pic.twitter.com/qOXnTTxV4M — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) July 17, 2024

Ethan Skolnick of OnSI and Five on the Floor had this to say about the rumors:

“I can tell you that it is something they will explore. I do know he has no hard feelings against the organization. I do know that for sure. That’s been the case for years… I have thought he’d end up in Golden State. I still think that’s possible but Cleveland and Miami are two other teams I’d be looking at right now” Ethan J. Skolnick

There is real standing with these rumors, it is a real possibility, and there are connections to all of the parties involved. Giannis has long been a fan of LeBron, and maybe, just maybe they can play together in South Beach.