Miami Heat Could Have One of the NBA's Best Benches This Season

The Miami Heat are entering a new era after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, and all eyes are on him and the rest of the Miami Heat’s starters. The Heat finished the preseason 3-2 and looked solid on both ends of the floor. The starters played only 3 games, and the second and third units closed out the final two games.

After observing the preseason, I can’t help but get excited about how this bench unit can perform this season.

The Heat actually finished fourth in the NBA in bench scoring last year, averaging 43.8 points per game. I believe the Heat can do even better this season with some of their new additions.

I think there's a legitimate argument that this year's bench could be even better.

The Heat have added key players like Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr., and I am excited to see what they can do. Pelle Larsson is entering his third season, and the Heat expect him to make another leap. Nikola Jovic had a disappointing season last year, but he has looked much better throughout the preseason.

I wouldn't be surprised if Miami ends up with the number one bench this season, and more importantly, one that can actually help them win games when Giannis and Bam aren't sharing the floor.

Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Are Exactly What Miami Needed

Bobby Portis was included in the Giannis trade, and I love how well he fits this Heat roster. He is one of the best role players in the NBA, and he has championship experience. He will provide the Heat with much-needed bench scoring.

Portis is pretty versatile for a forward; he can score inside on the blocks, stretch the floor, and give Miami another physical presence in the frontcourt. I also think his familiarity with Giannis will be valuable, especially early in the season while everyone is still figuring out how to play together.

Another underrated move was signing Tim Hardaway Jr.; I think he will be very good this season. Hardaway had a career shooting year last year with the Nuggets, and he will give the Heat extra spacing.

Hardaway isn't just a catch-and-shoot shooter; he can pull up and create his own shot, too. He’s an experienced scorer who can knock down tough shots and give the Heat a boost when Giannis rests.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Hardaway either becomes the starter or closes games for the Heat.

Oct 16, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jovic Looks Ready for a Bigger Season

I've been encouraged by what I've seen from Jovic during the preseason, and I think he could be one of the biggest reasons Miami's bench takes another step forward.

The Heat need Jovic to be consistent and healthy this year. He’s had his ups and downs and has tried putting everything together for a while now. The talent and skill are there; he’s a forward who can handle the basketball, push pace, and knock down open shots. He just needs to be more consistent and needs to have more confidence in his role and abilities.

What I've liked so far is that he looks more comfortable and confident in what he's doing. He's not hesitating as much, and you can see how valuable his versatility could be with the different lineups Miami plans to use.

Pelle Larsson and Ryan Conwell Give Miami More Young Talent

Larsson is expected to make another leap in year 3. He will have a very important role off the bench and could be the Heat’s sixth man. Larsson has proven he can be a glue guy; he defends at a high level and plays with so much passion and energy.

He makes smart decisions and has been improving as a ball handler and playmaker. That's the kind of player Spoelstra trusts, and it's why I believe Larsson will continue to have a significant role.

Then there's Conwell, who might be one of the more interesting players on this roster heading into the regular season.

I've been impressed with him throughout the preseason, especially after his performance against Minnesota, when he finished with 22 points, nine assists and zero turnovers.

We knew Conwell could shoot coming out of college, but I didn't expect him to look this comfortable handling the ball and creating for his teammates so early.

That was probably my biggest takeaway from that performance. Miami has needed additional playmaking from its guards, and Conwell has shown he might be able to help in that area sooner than expected.

Spoelstra Has Plenty of Options With This Rotation

What I like most about Miami's bench isn't necessarily one individual player, but how many different combinations Spoelstra can put on the floor.

The top three off the bench should be Larsson, Portis, and Hardaway, and each brings something unique. Portis will help with rebounding and scoring in the paint and from deep. Hardaway will help the Heat with instant scoring off the bench and spacing. Larsson will bring bench intensity and tenacity. He will be a two-way menace and has been getting to the free-throw line at will.