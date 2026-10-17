Three Things That Will Determine the Result of the Miami Heat's Season

The Miami Heat have a much different outlook this season after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. Expectations are higher, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding how this roster will come together.

Miami has the superstar it needs to compete, but staying healthy and getting enough production from the rest of the roster will be just as important. Here are three things that could determine how the Heat's season plays out.

Frank Isola on the Miami Heat after last nights pre season game:



“The Miami Heat are going to be a problem. The Miami media is going to be very annoying because the Miami Heat, they’re very legit. If Giannis gets to 70 games, he’s top 3 in MVP. — Their bench, they’re pretty… pic.twitter.com/QDKaYYt1zM — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 15, 2026

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Health

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) drives toward the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts and ends with Antetokounmpo. If the Heat can get 65+ games out of Antetokounmpo they will escape the play-in tournament cycle, and give themselves a chance to be a top-3 seed in the East. If Giannis misses any extended period due to injury, the Heat's season is put in limbo. Antetokounmpo has honestly not been as injury ridden as many believe, and the Bucks didn't want Antetokounmpo to play during the second half of last season. While soft tissue injuries can add up over time, Antetokounmpo will be playing in the best shape of his career in Miami.

Giannis says Miami’s conditioning is pushing him harder than ever:



“I feel like I’m going to be in the best shape of my life.. physically 1000%.”



He says Heat conditioning runs are literally called “Miamis” around the league 😭



(via @ThanalysisShow) pic.twitter.com/jD6IrO3cYE — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) October 15, 2026

Pelle Larsson

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pelle Larsson is the swing factor for the Miami Heat as he is currently in charge of anchoring the Miami Heat's bench and is also going to be a closer for this Miami Heat team. He is one of, if not the most impactful player on the Miami Heat. Larsson is a high IQ, energetic basketball player that should be in contention for sixth man of the year this season. Larsson's ability to slow the game down by getting to the free throw line, embracing his role, and his anticipated growth will all play a huge factor in the Heat winning games.

Who Takes that Leap?

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and guard Davion Mitchell (2) high-five against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question for the Miami Heat is who can take that leap, if anybody. The Miami Heat need some internal growth from their roster. The best example is Davion Mitchell. After an offseason of hard work and the confidence he has gathered, can he become more than just a defender for the Miami Heat. Miami needs another player to step up as a playmaker and ball-handler, and a Mitchell leap would be huge.

Next would be a bounce back from Nikola Jovic. If Jovic can bounce back Miami has another athletic forward available to them to handle the ball. Then after that, it is the Miami Heat way. Can they find another diamond in the rough that will make an immense impact this season. Is it Ryan Conwell, Tre Donaldson, or another member of the roster that will shock the NBA.

These three factors are going to play a huge role in how the Miami Heat's season plays out, as for many teams. Miami needs the Antetokounmpo they traded for, and they need their depth to prove Championship capable.

The Miami Heat season is upon us, and now they can put their offseason work to the court.