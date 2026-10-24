This is not the start to the season anyone in the Miami Heat organization anticipated. After falling in the season opener by 25 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team had a chance to redeem itself Friday night at home against Detroit. Instead, the Heat lost 128-111, dropping to 0-2 on the season. So what's going wrong?

So much has already been said about the Heat's lack of aggression on defense. Miami has always prioritized a strong defensive identity, but after allowing Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball to combine for 66 points (45 from Edwards), followed by giving up 128 points to the Pistons, the defensive breakdown is clear.

The Heat have been outrebounded in both games. Minnesota dominated the glass by 18, while Detroit held a +4 advantage. Defensive rebounding has been a major issue: Miami was -5 against Minnesota and -10 against Detroit. This isn't the relentless style of basketball that built the franchise's championship reputation, and it's certainly not the defensive standard expected from this roster.

Offensively though, the concerns are just as severe. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the sole reliable contributor. Bam Adebayo has struggled to find his rhythm, doing little to quiet critics who have been vocal about his "lack of aggression" . Meanwhile, the shooters brought in this offseason to complement Giannis have extremely underdelivered.

In the loss to the Pistons, Giannis and Davion Mitchell shot a combined 21-for-40. The rest of the core—Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, and Tim Hardaway Jr.—went just 8-for-36 from the field. To make matters worse, Adebayo didn't make his first field goal until six minutes left in the third quarter. That level of production won't win games against any of the "contenders".

Why is it Sto Stagnant?

Ball movement has stalled, and players appear hesitant, failing to penetrate the paint. They're taking off-balance 3's instead of going for high-quality looks. It's a stark contrast to the fluid, cohesive 3-1 team seen during the preseason. It also contradicts the preseason talk surrounding team connectivity and synergy. At 0-2, it's evident that chemistry is missing, and the Heat must regain it quickly before falling into a deeper hole.

Depite this though, the Heat are holding their ground. They've been here before when they came short of expecations to start the season. At the start of the "Big 3 Era" in 2011, they went 12-8 in their first 20 games. So for Erik Spoelstra, this not new territory. Nor is it a reason for him to "hit the panic button" just yet. As for their newest superstar? Giannis had this to say after the game. "Twice we let the other team punch us first. We have to set the tone."

The Heat will look to get its first win on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back against the Hornets in Charlotte.