Even though a lot of haters doubted the fit, Giannis Antetokounmpo finding comfort in a Miami Heat offense should've never been in question.

Former MVP, former Champion, former Finals MVP. It was obvious he would be just fine finding his flow, which has led to him averaging 28 points a night on 60% shooting so far this NBA season.

The Heat have found a real formula across the last nine games, which has led to eight wins in that stretch. But even throughout this winning, I'm sure many people out there hold their breath when Antetokounmpo heads to the sideline to begin the fourth quarter of a close game, just like he did a night ago in New York.

That lineup usually includes a group like Davion Mitchell, Ryan Conwell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Bobby Portis to provide a strong and consistent five minute stretch before the team's superstar heads back to the scorer's table.

A prior problem

The issue has been that group sometimes falls into some trouble when the offense becomes a three point party. Guys like Portis and Wiggins taking semi-contested corner threes late in the clock is what can get you into trouble against good teams.

So that leads to the question, what should the Heat do in this pocket of time?

Well, the one game the Miami Heat played without Antetokounmpo this season should answer that question for you.

🚨Breakdown Alert🚨



A deeper look into the Bam Adebayo triple double



As Spo said, they got back to “old school Bam”



But let’s get into what exactly old school Bam is: pic.twitter.com/AtfnR3u8B7 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 23, 2026

Without Antetokounmpo against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Miami Heat went back to what Erik Spoelstra called "old school Bam Adebayo."

That pretty much meant some of the actions they ran during the early Jimmy Butler tenure, where Adebayo would catch in the mid post, while the other four players space and/or run some type of motion.

Getting back to that against OKC led to an Adebayo triple double which included 24 points and 12 assists.

So that takes us back to our earlier question: shouldn't the Heat's answer to the non-Giannis minutes simply be getting back to "old school Bam?"

Running a bunch of pick and rolls in that lineup can lead to some easy overhelping principles as a defense, and the continued speed and transition play has often led to some sloppy possessions.

Settling things down with some Adebayo face-up jumpers and attacks is the way to go.

The Heat held a 7 point lead heading into the fourth against the Knicks after Antetokounmpo sat down, and less than 3 minutes into the fourth, Erik Spoelstra was standing on the court after a timeout due to some breakdowns and a 4 point game being in the balance.

Out of that timeout, Spo went to old school Bam three straight possessions, while the first two plays led to free throw attempts for the Heat's captain.

It's not always easy to bounce back and forth mid-game between multiple styles, but that's where Miami should be heading to maximize these stars both with eachother, and now without.