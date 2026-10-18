Miami Heat Fans May Be Overreacting to Klay Thompson's Slow Start

Klay Thompson really struggled during the NBA preseason. The Miami Heat signed him to provide much-needed spacing and three-point shooting after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. His early struggles have worried some fans, who are questioning whether he has anything left in the tank.

I know how the fans feel; they expected Thompson to knock down wide-open shots, and so far he hasn’t made a great first impression.

I think fans and analysts are overreacting; he's only played in three preseason games, and he's learning how to play with completely new teammates.

Thompson is 36, and nobody should expect him to be the same player who helped Golden State win four championships. Still, there's a difference between acknowledging that he's past his prime and deciding he can no longer contribute.

The Numbers Aren't Pretty

Through three preseason appearances, Thompson has made just seven of his 26 field goal attempts, including an ugly 3-of-20 from beyond the arc. That's 15 percent from three-point range.

Those numbers aren't encouraging, but 20 three-point attempts are hardly enough to determine whether one of the greatest shooters in NBA history can still knock down open shots.

We all know that Thompson is no longer in his prime; he has declined and is no longer an All-Star, but three bad shooting games don’t mean he is no longer an effective shooter.

Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Playing Alongside Giannis Should Make His Job Easier

One thing I think some fans are overlooking is that Miami doesn't need Thompson to be a major offensive option.

Even though Thompson will be a starter, the Heat will not depend on him to create offense. The Heat will run their offense through Antetokounmpo and hope players like Thompson provide additional scoring. Thompson will clearly get a ton of wide-open looks playing next to Giannis; he just needs to move without the ball along the perimeter.

Antetokounmpo looked really good in the preseason, and he is still one of the most dominant players in the NBA. He will create plenty of opportunities for the Heat’s shooters when he gets to the rim, and Thompson will be a big beneficiary.

There will also be an adjustment period as Thompson learns Spoelstra's system and builds chemistry with his new teammates. Miami is adding several new pieces to its rotation, and figuring out how everyone fits together will take time.

Miami Needs a Ray Allen or Mike Miller Type of Impact

When I look at what Thompson could bring to this Heat team, I keep coming back to Ray Allen and Mike Miller during Miami's Big Three era.

Neither player needed to dominate the offense because Miami already had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Allen and Miller were role players who had very big playoff moments. None may be bigger than Allen’s clutch three-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio.

Miller also had a very memorable playoff experience when he made seven three-pointers against Oklahoma City in the deciding game of the 2012 Finals.

That's the type of impact I'm hoping Thompson can provide. Can Thompson come up clutch in the playoffs and help the Heat win a big game? I think he can, and that’s what his value will be for this upcoming season.

Those are the moments Miami brought him in for, and Thompson has spent most of his career playing in high-pressure situations where one hot shooting stretch can completely change a game.

Thompson Doesn't Need to Turn Back the Clock

The expectations for the Heat have obviously changed after acquiring Antetokounmpo, and fans want to see every piece of this roster contribute to what they hope will be a championship season.

Thompson's slow start wasn’t great, but it was such a small sample size. Even the best shooters go through cold streaks. Klay is still one of the best shooters in the NBA, and I think he will be just fine.