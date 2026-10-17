Miami Heat Official Roster Appears Set for 2026/27 NBA Season

The Miami Heat appear to have officially finalized their roster for the 2026-27 NBA season, setting the stage for another year of competition in the Eastern Conference. With a mix of established veterans, rising talent, and new additions, Miami will look to build a team capable of making noise in a competitive conference.

The Heat have officially cut their roster down to 14 standard contracts and three two-way deals, leaving room for one regular season signing, so with that in mind, here is the Miami Heat's roster.

And there it is, Heat's roster now down to 14 players on standard contracts and three players on two-way deals. https://t.co/VrrVlcshVv — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 17, 2026

Miami Heat's Standard Contracts

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's roster is headlined by Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving the team two prominent frontcourt players to build around. Adebayo has been a central figure in Miami for years, bringing versatility, defensive ability, and experience. Antetokounmpo adds another major presence to the frontcourt, giving the Heat an established star as they prepare for the new campaign.

The team's standard contracts also include several experienced NBA players who could play important roles throughout the season. Klay Thompson brings years of experience as a perimeter scorer, while Andrew Wiggins offers versatility on the wing. Tim Hardaway Jr. provides another veteran guard option, and Bobby Portis Jr. adds experience and physicality to the frontcourt.

The remaining standard-contract players give Miami a combination of youth, depth, and different skill sets. Nikola Jović will look to continue developing his game, while Pelle Larsson and Davion Mitchell provide strong breakout options in the backcourt. Nick Richards gives the Heat another center behind Adebayo, and Dru Smith offers additional guard depth.

Miami's standard roster is rounded out by Ryan Conwell, Simone Fontecchio, and Myron Gardner. Each player will have an opportunity to compete for minutes and establish a role as the season progresses. With a full 82-game schedule ahead, having contributions from different parts of the roster could become important as the Heat navigate injuries, demanding stretches, and matchups across the Eastern Conference.

Miami Heat's Two-Way Contracts

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA;Miami Heat guard Tre Donaldson (24) reacts after driving to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the 14 standard contracts, Miami has three players on two-way deals: Tre Donaldson, Vladislav Goldin, and Keshad Johnson.

Two-way contracts provide teams with additional roster flexibility and give players opportunities to develop while working toward more consistent NBA roles. Donaldson adds another guard to the organization, while Goldin provides additional size at center. Johnson, last year's dunk contest champion, adds size and energy to Miami's front court.

Although two-way players have different roster designations from those on standard contracts, they can still provide valuable depth throughout the season. Their development and opportunities could become particularly important if Miami needs additional options during the regular season.

What's Next for Miami?

Feb 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) takes a shot between Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) and forward Myron Gardner (15) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 14 standard contracts and three two-way deals in place, the Heat have their roster structure established heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The open standard-contract spot gives the organization some flexibility to make an additional move if an opportunity emerges.

Miami will now focus on preparing for the regular season, determining its rotations, and figuring out how its collection of veterans and younger players fits together. The combination of Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, Thompson, Wiggins, and the rest of the roster gives the Heat several different options as they look to return to the top of the NBA mountain.