Pat Riley and the Miami Heat organization were able to pull off the blockbuster move to land Giannis Antetokounmpo out bidding one of their biggest rivals the Boston Celtics. This will undoubtably be considered the best move of the offseason and catapults the Heat right back into contention with the East and NBA’s best. Though the trade continues to become sweeter and I am not talking about the actual trade expanding.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have had incredible battles throughout the years in the postseason, which has made them bitter rivals. Miami does not like Boston and Boston does not like Miami. The two fanbases are consistently at odds with each other always looking to back their team in the intense battles.

Landing Antetokounmpo is a massive win in the lore of the rivals, and it means something to both fanbases. In the few days leading up to the trade it was common to see fans going at each other’s throat in support of their favorite team. There is no love there.

It is not just the fans

Do not be fooled though, this is not just a “fans” thing. Even those covering the Celtics have begun to give takes of how overrated the Heat are and that they will not amount to anything. Which may or may not be the case, but it is funny how the tune changes once the trade is complete.

“They’re going to win games, but I don’t think they’ll be a championship caliber team”

@Scalabrine says Miami still has work to do following the Giannis trade.



FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/XvyIdd1opR pic.twitter.com/cDmzhdBDZh — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 23, 2026

It can only be described as compensating because their beloved franchise was beat out by their bitter rivals for a top 3 player in the world. Trust me, I understand it, but it is not a great look. The reaction has made the trade much sweeter for Heat fans. It gives them the ability to rejoin the fight and back their team with substance after these past few mediocre years.

It might not end there

If landing Antetokounmpo and enjoying the coping of Celtics fans is not enough for Heat fans there is another way this can get better. It was reported extensively that Jaylen Brown was/was not part of the trade package. Ultimately, he was included and it appears this could of driven a wedge between the star forward and the team.

The latest on the Celtics and Jaylen Brown on ESPN's NBA Draft Show: pic.twitter.com/BSTWYSHpRX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The Celtics are among the league’s best ever since the pairing of Jayson Tatum and Brown matured. They are arguably the best duo in the league and give their team a chance to win every single year they are healthy. If the Heat landing Antetokounmpo leads to the dismantling of the Celtics star core, then the Heat will have a dream scenario.

Pat Riley (and the whole Front Office) could have delivered the best case scenario for their fans. Adding a top 3 talent in the world, keeping your star player, bothering every rival fanbase by the move, and ultimately being the reason, your biggest rival loses their own star.

They already deserve some flowers for pulling off the trade, but they might deserve a bouquet after this is all said and done.