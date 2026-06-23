The Miami Heat have done it. They have landed their whale. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in a Heat uniform this season.

I repeat Giannis Antetokounmpo -- two time MVP, NBA Champion, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year -- is now a member of the Miami Heat.

Adding a player of this magnitude comes at a price and that price was significant. The Heat traded Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and draft capital to complete the trade. This does tear down some of the depth that Miami was building but the trade is well worth it.

The Heat still have a lot of work to do to fill out the roster, but adding Antetokounmpo catapults them into the championship discussion. The question is how close does this ultimately get them to being the last team standing?

“Giannis will never win a championship with him being a number 1 option. I repeat. Giannis Antetokounmpo will never win another championship with him being the number 1 option”😳



- Kendrick Perkins



(h/t @HeatCulture13 ) pic.twitter.com/pcB7YeqJBF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

Are they in the discussion?

There seem to be split opinions on this but to be honest, I am not sure why. Any time a team acquires a top 3 talent in the league then that team deserves to be in the discussion. That alone makes you title contenders in most years. Then you add on to the fact that the Heat kept Bam Adebayo and have avenues to keep Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell if they wish. The Heat did also receive Bobby Portis from the Bucks, someone with championship experience and a skillset (outside shooting) the squad will need.

The foundation is here for a title contender.

The Heat also has several avenues to improve the roster by more trades or exceptions. It is not like they are stuck with the current roster and just minimum contracts. The Heat will continue to make moves to improve the roster and mold it to fit their new superstar.

The pattern:



1. Heat don't have enough to get a player because that player is worth more.



2. Heat got the player but the player won't fit that well anyway and the players they gave up are better than we ever gave them credit for. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 23, 2026

Where do they rank?

By the end of the offseason, I think the Heat could ultimately slot as high as 3rd in the league, behind OKC and the Spurs. I would place them in the same tier as teams like the Knicks, Timberwolves, Nuggets and Rockets. The Celtics would also be in the tier, but now there is so much talk surrounding Jaylen Brown that their roster might be completely different also. Ultimately, I project them to be among the NBA’s elite, but not the best team.

Though I am confident to say, no team in the playoffs would want to face a defense of Adebayo, Antetokounmpo and the mastermind Erik Spoelstra. The regular season might be a different story, they could finish anywhere from 1st to 5th in the East. Once the playoffs start though, I bet you will have a hard time picking against the team that resides in Miami.