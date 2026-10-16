The NBA's annual General Manager survey was released for the public to see and the Miami Heat were seen all throughout the survey. Players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo was mentioned, the front office was applauded for acquiring Antetokounmpo, and their fearless leader Erik Spoelstra was named the NBA's best coach yet again.

Erik Spoelstra gets the nod as the league's best head coach according to the NBA GMs!



Read the complete GM Survey on the NBA App.



➡️ https://t.co/1AbN04qen6 pic.twitter.com/rwO1WHqTJq — NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2026

But even while being named the NBA's top coach, and often considered it by players, coaches, and executives alike, coach Spoelstra has never won the NBA Coach of the Year award. Erik Spoelstra is still searching for that honor, despite years of success with the Miami Heat.

His closest claim came when he shared the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year Award with Mike D’Antoni, who went on to win the official NBA award that same season.

Spoelstra has had several seasons in which he deserved serious consideration, including Miami’s 66-win campaign, the season following LeBron James’ departure, and the 2021-22 season, when the Heat made a remarkable run to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite reaching finalist status multiple times, Spoelstra has yet to take home the NBA’s top coaching honor. With another season ahead, however, there are reasons to believe this could finally be the year he breaks through.

Spoelstra's chance this season stems from the circumstances. Miami acquired Antetokounmpo, and with that returned the National Media spotlight. It will be impossible for the Miami Heat to fall under the cracks and catch teams by surprise, "Heat Culture" has constantly been attacked and can't be used as an excuse for success anymore, and their is an inability for "voter's fatigue" when you haven't won the award.

Should the Miami Heat finish as a top-3 seed in the East, and the trade for Antetokounmpo pays off, Erik Spoelstra should, and will be a part of those conversations at the end of the year.

This season, the pieces could finally fall into place for Erik Spoelstra, with the right opportunity, a capable roster, and a renewed sense of purpose at the helm. If Miami can turn that potential into results, Spoelstra may finally earn the Coach of the Year recognition that his coaching career has long warranted.

Now for the opinions of others here OnSi.

Major Passons

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra keeps an eye on his team during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is consistently viewed as the best coach in the NBA yet he has not been able to take home a coach of the year award. This is more of a stain on the award than his legacy and this year might be Spoelstra's best chance due to the fact that he has a team that will have a lot of national spotlight. Many people are doubting Miami and when they outperform expectations, Spoelstra should finally win his award. This is the year."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"Spoelstra has never wanted the award (he once noted that everyone who gets it is out of work soon), so he won't be the one campaigning for it. And while he's gotten buzz in certain seasons -- even early last season before a fast start fizzed out -- there's always been some colleague with lower expectations who's been rewarded for disproving doubters. Well, here's the thing. There's an oddly high number of doubters of this Heat team. So he may have a shot. What has to happen? A top 3 finish in the East, ahead of some of the hyped Northeast squads (think Boston, Philadelphia and Orlando for starters) while deploying a breakneck style that makes the Heat a pain to play against. Even so, even if that happens, there likely be some less known coach who wins 10 more games that was projected to grab a fifth seed in the West who will be rewarded instead. Spoelstra may need to wait until the Hall of Fame ceremony to get his just due."