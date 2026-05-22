

The Chicago Bulls have missed the playoffs four straight years, and they are desperate to make some changes. They have a head coaching vacancy to fill, and were recently granted permission by the Miami Heat to speak with Chris Quinn for it.

Quinny has been a part of two NBA Finals runs, but he got started with player development in 2014-15, and slowly worked his way up Erik Spoelstra’s staff to associate head coach. That made him the guy to take over briefly when Spoelstra was away from the team in 2021-22 (2-1). He’s also someone that could be leaned on to draw a key play late in the game, as he did in the Heat’s overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 10, scheming up an elevator screen that Andrew Wiggins got loose from.

Before his promotion to associate head coach, he was more involved helping players warm up before game time. Now that role is more in Malik Allen and Caron Butler’s hands while Quinn reviews film on a laptop with players seated somewhere on the sidelines.

Spoelstra rightfully gets credit for being a top-level coach, but he has a lot of help from guys like Quinn, Allen, Butler and the rest. Since he was a former pro and is still only age 42, Quinn’s relates well to players, too, espeically the undrafted guys.

Being the first to elevate someone is always a risk, but there is a bigger one for Chicago execs to get it wrong with a reclyced name. Every year the team goes without having a respectable season diminishes the brand that Michael Jordan and the rest of the old Bulls uplifted.

Mar 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) takes a moment after missing a shot at the buzzer to lose the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as assistant coach Chris Quinn comes to his aid at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If Quinn did get hired, it would mean perhaps Allen or Butler would get promoted, and another team would benefit from Miami’s secret sauce of player development. A team like the Bulls, which has only deployed a good defense in three of the last seven years, needs a different philosophy. Of course, Quinn wouldn’t solve that problem just being there, especially since Bam Adebayo does most of the heavy lifting on defense in Miami, but they could likely instantly improve to an average level instead of being 22nd ranked like in 2025-26.

Some are fast tracked, but many assistant coaches can wait a lifetime for their first opportunity to be a head coach in the NBA. Many, like former Heat assistant Dan Craig, have gone to multiple spots trying to earn their stripes as assistants, and still haven’t been promoted to head coach because these jobs are scarce. Don't forget Bob McAdoo, who was a Miami assistant for 19 years, and he never got his shot to be the guy.

Furthermore, there’s also a scenario in which Quinn is back in Miami next year, which would make Spoelstra happy because he treasures the bond. If that’s the case, expect for him to be included in coaching searches next offseason, too. But make no mistake: Quinn is ready for this opportunity and has been for a long time.