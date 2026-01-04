A Heat player scoring pop prediction, plus an area of focus for Miami's front-court

Heading into the second night of the back to back against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Miami Heat enter slightly banged up.

We await the official designations for Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson who were sidelined again a night ago, while Jaime Jaquez Jr's status remains in the air after turning his ankle in the second quarter last night.

Even guys like Nikola Jovic and Norman Powell got banged up along the way, but as Powell said postgame, it's going to take a lot to keep him off the floor.

Coming off that loss to Minnesota, the best thing you can do is get right back after it not even 24 hours later. So let's get into some keys for tonight:

1. The defensive game-plan vs New Orleans.

Jan 2, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson is coming off a big offensive night, where he scored 35 points in a 13 point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Bam Adebayo will get that assignment, while Kel'el Ware will deal with Derik Queen who is currently questionable tonight. Expect a lot of Williamson doubles below that free throw line. This Pelicans team is bottom five in both three point attempts and percentage this season, which means Miami will focus on the interior. Jordan Poole never really demands blitzes or doubles when facing Miami, as they usually allow him to shoot a bunch from the perimeter.

2. Could this be an offensive breakout for Miami's rookie?

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Miami should never take an opponent lightly, as falling into the trap of the opposing side can get you in real trouble in this league. But with some guys expected to be out, it should mean even more chance for Kasparas Jakucionis to get some touches across his minutes. He's been heavily used off the ball in his rotation minutes, with Dru Smith, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Nikola Jovic doing most of the handling. But could this match-up against a bottom five defense allow for Jakucionis to make some plays with the ball in his hands? I believe there's a decent shot. Let him make decisions on the move and see where the scoring could lead.

3. The big man front-court is needed.

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Erik Spoelstra and some key Heat players weren't particularly pleased with Kel'el Ware on the defensive glass early in the game against Minnesota. After that wake up call, he did a much better job with positioning and leaping for boards. But heading into tonight against the Pelicans, one thing they do well is create second chance opportunities. They currently sit sixth in offensive rebounds per night, which means Ware and Adebayo will need to prioritize positioning. It's the one true outlet to New Orleans making this a game, or even sneaking away with a win. Miami will be able to score tonight, but the defense must be on point.