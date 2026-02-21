Tyler Herro shines in return, as Heat take down the Hawks

The Miami Heat were back from their All Star break tonight, and it was also the return of Tyler Herro after being sidelined most of the season.

The rest of the squad was healthy as well, yet Erik Spoelstra and the staff still elected for Herro to come off the bench as he works his way back. Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, and Bam Adebayo were the starters against this Atlanta Hawks team.

Yet the lineup story of the night was actually the second unit. Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Kel'el Ware is quite the second unit core, and they helped run away with this game in the fourth quarter.

So let's discuss some takeaways tonight:

1. Tyler Herro returns and his scoring still rolling.

Feb 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after a shot against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As I said earlier, they chose to work Tyler Herro back off the bench in this one, and he didn't skip a beat when he checked in for the first time. He ran off 16 points in the opening half, as he was attacking the lane extremely well on and off the ball. Some stutters and sweep throughs in the paint, leading to some solid finishing around the rim. The other part to note is the willingness to allow some pick and rolls with Adebayo and Ware along the way. Those two-on-ones still appear to be pretty effective. Herro definitely looked like a guy tonight that hasn't missed much time.

2. The Heat's defensive approach surrounding Jalen Johnson.

Feb 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) is defended by Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If I were to describe an archetype that always gives Miami trouble on the defensive side of the floor, that player would probably look a lot like Jalen Johnson. A bigger wing who obtains a ton of usage on the ball, can get downhill and generate paint touches whenever he chooses, and can play-make out of the necessary help defense sent his way. The Heat were outscored 35-28 in the second quarter after holding Atlanta to 16 points in the first. As Miami sent attention his way, it led to the Hawks shooting nearly 40% from three at half. It's a pick your poison battle with him, and the Heat toggled back and forth all game.

3. The sophomores showing out.

Feb 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

You just can't say enough good things when watching the way Pelle Larsson approaches the game. Physicality, defensive tenacity, and consistency. During some of the tough pockets of the game, Larsson showed up strong as the steady piece to draw some fouls, put pressure on the rim, and force some turnovers on the other end of the floor. But he wasn't the only sophomore impacting the game. Kel'el Ware was back to his bench role, and even after struggling early, he stayed aggressive beginning with his activity on the glass. He flowed into an easy double double as he found comfort in this new bench lineup. Larsson may not be off the bench with him, but he's the starter sticking to that second unit, and I am not mad at it.