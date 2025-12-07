The Miami Heat dropped their 3rd game in a row, and 4 of their last 5, after an abysmal performance against one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Sacramento Kings. The Kings entered the game with the 2nd worst Net Rating in the league, but they were able to dominate the Heat from start to finish. The Heat fell down to 14-10 and 7th in the Eastern Conference, putting them in the too familiar position of the Play-in.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: D

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after a call against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This game was primed for a huge Bam Adebayo showing. The Kings not only play terrible defense but were also missing their All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. Adebayo simply did not produce. He finished the contest with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. He did only play 25 minutes due to the Heat being blown out, but he was a part of the problem. I would of loved to see Adebayo try to take over the game more when the other team has none that can even come close to challenging him. This was a disappointing performance no matter how you look at it, Adebayo is too good of a player to not control these games.

Bam Adebayo on what the common denominator is to the Heat losing four of their last five.



“We got to get stops, thats the biggest thing on the real. We have to move the ball. I feel like that’s been the biggest concern, just moving the ball…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/nW4gjy4Juk — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 7, 2025

Nikola Jovic – Grade: C

Dec 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) defends Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

It has been a terrible year for Nikola Jovic. Many expected him to be a key player for the Heat and he has been unplayable. This was his best game in a long time, which is saying something. He started out the game badly, but because he got more minutes, due to the game state, he was able to find some footing. The Heat have to hope this catapults Jovic into being relevant again, as their roster desperately needs another big body. The summary of Jovic’s season can be found in one of his five turnovers, in which he threw the ball straight to a defender while on his butt. Jovic finished with 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists.

NIKOLA JOVIC HIT A 3



PLEASE LET THIS GET HIS CONFIDENCE BACKpic.twitter.com/TVsxZReHir — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 7, 2025

Simone Fontecchio – Grade: B+

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Simone Fontecchio had been in a horrific slump making just 9 of his last 49 attempts from three coming into the game. He showed some life in this game knocking down 4/9 from three. This was more of the Fontecchio we saw at the start of the season. His shooting can be a real weapon because of the different types of shots he can hit. He is not just a standstill shooter but can also shoot off movement. Fontecchio also drew yet another foul on a 3 point shot as well, which he is top 5 in the NBA at doing. It was disappointing to see the Heat waste this game from him. He finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds.