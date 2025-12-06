Can Bam Adebayo take advantage of no Domantas Sabonis?

The Miami Heat will welcome the Sacramento Kings for their first of two matchups this season. The Heat enter the contest in 6th place of the Eastern Conference and 14-9 overall. The tip is at 8:00pm Eastern time.

Key Injuries for Heat:

Tyler Herro (game time decision), Pelle Larsson (game time decision), Norman Powell (game time decision), Davion Mitchell (game time decision), Terry Rozier (away from team)

Key Injuries for Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis (out), Dennis Schroder (out)

Tyler Herro: $8,100 Season Average: 36.82 points per game

Tyler Herro is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Kings with a right toe contusion. So chances are he will not actually play just like last night when he was listed as doubtful. If Herro were to play, this would be a good matchup for him, as the Kings are a horrendous defensive team. Prediction: over fantasy average (if he plays).

Bam Adebayo: $7,900 Season Average: 38.38 points per game

Bam Adebayo has been the best fantasy player for the Heat all year, and that should continue tonight as the Kings will struggle to contain him. Adebayo is also coming off an excellent game against the Magic who are a much tougher frontcourt, putting up 53.5 fantasy points. Expect a huge game from Adebayo. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Norman Powell: $7,100 Season Average: 35.65 points per game

Norman Powell is also a game time decision, but he is expected to play. Like I mentioned for Herro, this would be a great matchup for Powell because the Kings have no one that can stop him. The Kings also play decently fast so there will be plenty of opportunities for Powell to fill up the stat sheet. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Andrew Wiggins: $6,900 Season Average: 32.37 points per game

This game will be interesting for a player like Andrew Wiggins. He does his damage throughout the course of a whole game. The thing with the Kings is a lot of starters don’t play the whole game against them. Wiggins should have a good game, but he might not play enough minutes to hit his fantasy average. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Jaime Jaquez Jr: $5,900 Season Average: 31.03 points per game

Jaime Jaquez Jr. once again will have the opportunity to revert back to his beginning of the season role with Herro more than likely not playing. Pair that up with the blow-out potential of this game and I think this is an excellent spot to put Jaquez Jr. in your lineups. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Kel’el Ware: $6,300 Season Average: 31.01 points per game

Similar to my feelings about Jaquez Jr., I think Ware could be poised for a big night. First Sabonis is out, which changes a lot for Ware’s matchups. He has been very up and down recently but against a Kings team that plays no defense and has a poor offense there will be plenty of opportunities. Plus, if this is a blow-out, Ware could still play a lot of minutes against backups. Prediction:

Opponent to watch: Zach LaVine $6,100 Season Average: 27.64 points per game

Zach LaVine has not been the star the Kings hoped for this season, but he is still capable of big games. If the Kings want a chance in this game, LaVine will have to produce a lot of offense. He is also coming off his worst game of the year and could be looking to make a statement. Prediction: over fantasy average

All values and scoring format are from FanDuel Fantasy Sports.

Scoring:

FGM: 2 points, 3PM: 1 point, Assist: 1.5 points, Rebounds: 1.2 points, Blocks: 3 points, Steals: 3 points, Turnovers: -1 point

