The Miami Heat have just had their best win of the entire season and defeated the defending NBA champions OKC Thunder 122 – 120. Despite the loss the Thunder still have the best record in the NBA by multiple games, so this victory is one Heat fans can be proud of. This win improves Miami’s record to 22 – 20, but they are still 8th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A+

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heat star Bam Adebayo had a sensational game. The obvious thing was he set the record by most three pointers by a Heat center in a game, making 6 of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. He had been in a shooting slump but the past few games he has found his rhythm. OKC had no answer for Adebayo as he was able to get whatever shot he wanted all game long.

It cannot be overlooked that he was perfect from the free throw line in his 6 attempts. Adebayo was incredible and put the team on his back when they needed him the most. He was a game high +11 in +/- as well. He finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

Bam Adebayo in win over Thunder:



30 POINTS

12 REBOUNDS

6 FOR 10 FROM 3

4 ASSISTS



He’s back.

pic.twitter.com/VJGglwURti — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) January 18, 2026

Pelle Larsson – Grade: A

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) reacts after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson once again showed how perfectly he fits into the starting lineup for the Heat. It seems no matter what guard he replaces in the starting unit he consistently delivers excellent performances. This game was no different and he helped set the physicality early, by getting drilled in the face not even 2 minutes into the game.

I love how Larsson is always moving and finding good spots to receive passes from his teammates, he makes everyone else’s job easier. This performance is exactly what the Heat need from him if they want to be the best team they can be. Larsson finished the contest with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Pelle Larsson is just so good.



X-Factor.pic.twitter.com/WQWe4IdlGc — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 18, 2026

Andrew Wiggins – Grade: A-

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) lays up a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins is an obvious player that deserves some praise after this game. He consistently came up with key buckets for Miami, but none were bigger than with 30 seconds left when he nailed a three pointer to put the Heat ahead for good. Wiggins was not as efficient inside the arc as one would hope, but against a team as great as the Thunder it matters more if you can get buckets when it matters and that’s what Wiggins did.

He also played his role perfectly, doing a little bit of everything to impact the game in numerous ways. Miami would love to get this type of performance from him nightly. He finished the game with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.