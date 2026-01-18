Adebayo's sensational effort leads the Heat over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC
The Miami Heat have just had their best win of the entire season and defeated the defending NBA champions OKC Thunder 122 – 120. Despite the loss the Thunder still have the best record in the NBA by multiple games, so this victory is one Heat fans can be proud of. This win improves Miami’s record to 22 – 20, but they are still 8th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Bam Adebayo – Grade: A+
Heat star Bam Adebayo had a sensational game. The obvious thing was he set the record by most three pointers by a Heat center in a game, making 6 of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. He had been in a shooting slump but the past few games he has found his rhythm. OKC had no answer for Adebayo as he was able to get whatever shot he wanted all game long.
It cannot be overlooked that he was perfect from the free throw line in his 6 attempts. Adebayo was incredible and put the team on his back when they needed him the most. He was a game high +11 in +/- as well. He finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.
Pelle Larsson – Grade: A
Pelle Larsson once again showed how perfectly he fits into the starting lineup for the Heat. It seems no matter what guard he replaces in the starting unit he consistently delivers excellent performances. This game was no different and he helped set the physicality early, by getting drilled in the face not even 2 minutes into the game.
I love how Larsson is always moving and finding good spots to receive passes from his teammates, he makes everyone else’s job easier. This performance is exactly what the Heat need from him if they want to be the best team they can be. Larsson finished the contest with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: A-
Andrew Wiggins is an obvious player that deserves some praise after this game. He consistently came up with key buckets for Miami, but none were bigger than with 30 seconds left when he nailed a three pointer to put the Heat ahead for good. Wiggins was not as efficient inside the arc as one would hope, but against a team as great as the Thunder it matters more if you can get buckets when it matters and that’s what Wiggins did.
He also played his role perfectly, doing a little bit of everything to impact the game in numerous ways. Miami would love to get this type of performance from him nightly. He finished the game with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.
Major Passons has covered the Miami Heat for the Five Reasons Sports Network since 2022, and regularly appears on their lead podcast, Five on the Floor. He has also specialized in coverage of the G League. X (formerly Twitter) handle: @Major_Passons.