The trade deadline has passed.

The 2025-26 season is in home stretch.

The Miami Heat don't face the Minnesota Timberwolves again, having lost both times.

And yet Minnesota is on Miami's mind.

That's because of a couple of videos that surfaced on social media this week, of Timberwolves superstar expressing his curiousity about the Magic City, and by extension, getting the hopes up of the fans of the NBA team that plays there. Heat fans have been hurt many times since their last true star addition -- that of Jimmy Butler in 2019 -- with all their Photoshopped jersey swaps of Dame Lillard, Kevin Durant and, so far, Giannis Antetokounmpo going to waste, as nothing comes to pass.

But they're a stubborn sort in South Florida.

So a simple comment and the whale chase commences anew.

This one stems from a hug between Anthony Edwards and Heat All-Star guard Norm Powell a little over a week ago in San Francisco.

“You like Miami? Sh*t look like a vibe”



- Anthony Edwards to Norman Powell



(h/t @HeatCulture13 )



pic.twitter.com/vCwmunULeZ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 23, 2026

"You like Miami?" Edwards said with a big smile. "S--- look like a vibe."

The video made it to the popular Dunk Central account on Twitter, with more than 2 miliion followers. So naturally, a frenzy ensued.

It should be noted that Edwards is under contract with the Timberwolves through the end of the 2028-29 season, and that he hasn't expressed unhappiness in Minnesota, not to the degree for sure that Giannis has in Milwaukee. And the Timberwolves, unlike the Bucks, are still pretty good, in a virtual tie for fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers in the challenging Western Conference. Oh, and there's talk that Minnesota could be the team moved East if the NBA expands to Las Vegas and Seattle, which would give Edwards a clearer path to the NBA Finals even without changing teams.

But it should also be noted that Edwards could be an even bigger star in a sexier market than Minnesota -- Miami applies -- and that he has a clear fondness for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra from their time together on the USA Olympic team. And now Spoelstra is taking over as that team's head coach, with Edwards almost certain to be among its biggest stars over the next three years leading into the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

And you may recall that Spoelstra said this about Edwards:

Erik Spoelstra compares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade



“It's hard to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade... The way he moves, competes, and electrifies the crowd. Yes, that reminds me of number 3.”



(Via @cnnphilippines / h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/Dj4JRa0BYG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023

"Yes, that reminds me of number 3," Spoelstra said in 2023 of the way Edwards plays.

So, no, the Heat haven't given up on Giannis -- and won't until he signs an extension with Milwaukee or is traded somewhere else. And if Edwards does eventually force his way out of Minnesota, he might target Atlanta, which is where he's from.

Still, that won't stop Miami from getting out the binoculars.

Going forward, Edwards may be the biggest whale to watch.