The 1 Heat player with the most to gain the rest of the season

The Miami Heat entered the All-Star break in 8th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Their performances throughout the season have been very up and down, making it hard to figure out what the true identity of the team is. With just 26 games left there is not a lot of time for the team to get consistency and be the best versions of themselves.

Despite how the team as a whole performs, there can always be individuals that change their perception around the league. Sometimes this can be negative and other times positive. The Heat have numerous players trying to earn their spot in the league and make a name for themselves, so individual performances will be a huge driver for conversation and thought as the season comes to a close.

Who can make a name for themselves

For young players they are desperate to prove they have what it takes to earn a second NBA contract, a stable spot in the rotation and in the NBA as a whole. Though Miami has several of these players looking to do this, one stands above the rest in his ability to really make a name for himself. That is none other than 2nd year center Kel’el Ware.

Ware is a player that truly has all the talent to be a big time star in the modern NBA. He is probably the most talented player on the whole team and is an athletic marvel to back it up. His potential is through the roof.

How Ware can put the NBA on notice

Feb 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team T-Mac frontcourt Kel'el Ware (7) of the Miami Heat shoots against Team Vince frontcourt Carter Bryant (11) of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA All Star Rising Stars game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Terrill/Pool Photo via Imagn Images | Pool Photo-Imagn Images

The issue that has consistently came up for Ware is his effort and focus in the little things that can drastically alter the course of games. This has been a point on contention with his Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra who has voiced frustration at times.

The way Ware can make a big impression is simply fixing that problem. If he fixes that and continues to grow in his skill, he will be a great NBA player. These last 26 games of the season are the perfect chance for him to prove to the organization that he deserves to be counted on.

It is not about the stats with Ware, we all know he can provide some huge statistical games. Imagine for a second if he can improve his consistency while also improving his focus and attention to detail. Those improvements mixed with his talent level will have the NBA world viewing him as a future superstar rather than just a talented young player. These 26 games could change a lot for Ware.

