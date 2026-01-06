Are the Heat reverting back to familiar territory?

The Miami Heat started the 2025-2026 NBA season setting the league on notice for their new style of play. They have turned heads at how they have improved their scoring numbers over the previous seasons, jumping all the way to 3rd in points per game at 120.8. This jump put the NBA world on notice, and the Heat were the talk of the town for the first month of the season, but now the NBA season is in full swing, and things might be starting to change. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposes the argument the Heat are becoming “Familiar” in his attempt to describe every team in one word.

Hughes writes “For all the early fuss about their revamped and innovative offense, the "new" Miami Heat are starting to look a lot like the old version. Miami continues to utilize the pick-and-roll less than any other team, but that innovation isn't producing nearly the same results it was in November. The Heat ranked among the bottom 10 in offensive efficiency during the month of December, dropping their overall offensive rating below the league average for the season. That's a comfortable situation for a Heat team that has only rated above 17th in points scored per 100 possessions twice in the last decade.”

Their offense looks different and is nowhere near the same offense that they have run in years past but in December the offense did revert back to producing similar results as past season. By almost every metric Miami had a terrible month and will need to improve on the offensive end if they want to captivate the NBA world once again.

Still the same defense

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) fights for the ball against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Hughes does also point out that the Heat are still elite on the defensive end saying that “The good news is that the Heat are staying on brand in a more positive way. They're third in defensive efficiency, continuing a trend of ranking among the top 10 every year since 2015-16. Whether the offense works or not, the Heat are always going to get stops.”

The defensive end has always been where Miami shines and this season is no different. Even with the new look offense and pace, they still can hang their hat on making it difficult for the other team to score.

So, do the Heat feel familiar to the past years? That is for you to decided. They have produced similar results, but the way in which they have done it could not be any more different.