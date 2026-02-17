Tyler Herro has be a hot topic his whole NBA career, it seems as if everyone just loves to talk about him. No matter what he seems to be doing on or off the court, the conversations just find themselves around Herro. It appears as if that is not stopping anytime soon either.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report is the latest to give his thoughts on Herro. In his article about the top 10 most overrated players in the NBA he ranks Herro as 7th most overrated.

Some of his reasoning

“Herro has long been a talented scorer who can light it up as a starter or off the bench. He's currently averaging better than 20 points per game for the fifth straight year.

There's a reason the Miami Heat keep trying to trade him, however.

Herro was brought up in trade talks when Miami was pursuing Damian Lillard in 2023 before he was ultimately dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat most recently offered him as a part of a package to try and land Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. Miami could have signed Herro to a three-year extension worth up to $149.7 million this past offseason, yet decided not to.”

The only real argument

The funny thing about this reasoning is it has absolutely 0 to do with what Herro actually brings to the court. Herro certainly has his limitations, specifically on the defense end where he has been picked on throughout his career. But it is pure comedy how he starts his reasons off that the Heat keep trying to trade him, then mention how he was brought up in trade talks for some of the greatest players of all time.

To Swartz credit he does eventually mention the only argument one has for him to be overrated but only compared to his contract. That is of course, his health. Herro has only been reliably on the court for one season, which was last year when he made the All-Star team.

His health has routinely held him and the Heat back from reaching the best versions of themselves. It is hard to live up to your contract if you are never on the court. Even this season, when the Heat desperately need his offense, he has only appeared in 11 games so far. Even then when he played, he was good on an individual level. So, like I said, the only argument one truly has is that he is rarely routinely available.

