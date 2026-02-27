Bam Adebayo has had enough

There's been some success during Bam Adebayo's tenure with the Miami Heat -- notably the two NBA Finals appearances.

But there's also been a lot of mediocrity, which has manifested itself with essentially a .500 record over the last four regular seasons, the first three of which have ended with Play-in Tournament appearances, and now a likelikhood of a fourth.

While Adebayo isn't always the most vocal sort, even as he's served as the team's captain as the successor to the more forceful Udonis Haslem, he has expressed exasperation at occasional times when he feels like the team isn't fulfilling its potential.

That was the case after Thursday's loss in Philadelphia, one in which Adebayo scored 29 points through three quarters before going scoreless in the fourth and the Heat fell apart.

"I don't want to be in this s--- no more," Adebayo said. "We're better than being in the play-in the last four years."

Ah, but are they?

Every season, it seems, we hear that the Heat simply need to get healthy. Then they do, as they are now -- before Norm Powell left with a groin injury Thursday -- and they still can't get on a run of wins that secures them a regular playoff spot. It was expected that the Heat might fall behind New York, Cleveland and maybe Detroit or Orlando in the East this season, but they've also been passed by Philadelphia and Toronto. Now Charlotte and Milwaukee are gaining also. Oh, and Boston -- which was supposed to be in a "gap year" while Jayson Tatum recovered, has blown the Heat, on the court when matched up and also in the standings.

Thursday, Adebayo indicated that effort was the primary issue.

"We didn't play hard enough," Adebayo said of the Heat's first half.

Asked how that could happen, he replied, "We didn't play hard enough, bro. I mean, I don't know how to explain effort."

Effort aside, this appears to be more about talent. Adebayo still anchors the Heat's defense, but he's in actuality a No. 3 option on offense. Sometimes, as he did Thursday, he can step up and do more. But counting on him possession after possession in a tight game has never worked particuarly well for Miami. Until the Heat get a true No. 1, so Adebayo can slide into his natural role, the Play-in unfortunately will be an annual certainty.