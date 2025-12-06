Bam Adebayo's big night not enough as the Heat lose
The Miami Heat lost a close contest to the Orlando Magic, with a final score of 105-106. The Heat were outscored in the third quarter by 11, which ultimately lead to their down fall They drop to 14-9 on the year and fall all the way to 6th in the Eastern Conference.
Bam Adebayo – Grade: A
Bam Adebayo had a puzzling play to end the game, but this should not over shadow his performance overall. He was excellent from the start, scoring 7 points in the first quarter. He did not let up as he continuously got to his spots and converted. He also was a beast on the boards, consistently ending possessions on the defensive end with tough rebounds. Adebayo displayed his two-way ability all night as he was also active on the defensive end. He was able to get 2 steals and 2 blocks for his efforts. Adebayo finished the game with a stat line of 24 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists. He did have 5 turnovers, which is something that the Heat can not afford. Overall, Adebayo showed his value and performed well.
Norman Powell – Grade: A
Norman Powell did his job phenomenally scoring all night for the Heat. He, like Adebayo, had 7 points in the first quarter and it was a sign of things to come. He was able to get his looks in the flow of the offense. When the fourth quarter came Powell delivered time and again, as he was able to generate offense by himself. He carried the offense down the stretch when the Heat needed him the most. Powell had an efficient night from the floor shooting 9/18 from the field and 2/5 from three. He was also able to get to the free throw line plenty and shot 8/11 from the stripe. Powell is a professional scorer and knows his role is to get buckets. He finished with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade A-
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had an opportunity to take advantage of Tyler Herro missing the game for injury, and he made the most of the chance. I felt this was Jaquez Jr.’s best game of recent memory. He made his presence known in the second half and specifically the fourth quarter. He was a large part of the reason the Heat were able to come back into the game and had a chance to win it at the end. He had 8 points in the frame and had a massive block to save an easy layup for the Magic. Jaquez Jr. was relentless. He finished the game with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.
Major Passons has covered the Miami Heat for the Five Reasons Sports Network since 2022, and regularly appears on their lead podcast, Five on the Floor. He has also specialized in coverage of the G League. X (formerly Twitter) handle: @Major_Passons.