The Miami Heat lost a close contest to the Orlando Magic, with a final score of 105-106. The Heat were outscored in the third quarter by 11, which ultimately lead to their down fall They drop to 14-9 on the year and fall all the way to 6th in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo had a puzzling play to end the game, but this should not over shadow his performance overall. He was excellent from the start, scoring 7 points in the first quarter. He did not let up as he continuously got to his spots and converted. He also was a beast on the boards, consistently ending possessions on the defensive end with tough rebounds. Adebayo displayed his two-way ability all night as he was also active on the defensive end. He was able to get 2 steals and 2 blocks for his efforts. Adebayo finished the game with a stat line of 24 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists. He did have 5 turnovers, which is something that the Heat can not afford. Overall, Adebayo showed his value and performed well.

Bam Adebayo to start off December:



24 PTS - 15 REB - 3 AST - 2 STL - 2 BLK

21 PTS - 7 REB - 1 AST - 1 STL - 53 FG%

27 PTS - 17 REB - 3 AST - 2 STL - 2 BLK



He’s giving you 24/10 while providing DPOY level defense. He’s been doing his job. pic.twitter.com/DIb5QgMu2R — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 6, 2025

Norman Powell – Grade: A

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Norman Powell did his job phenomenally scoring all night for the Heat. He, like Adebayo, had 7 points in the first quarter and it was a sign of things to come. He was able to get his looks in the flow of the offense. When the fourth quarter came Powell delivered time and again, as he was able to generate offense by himself. He carried the offense down the stretch when the Heat needed him the most. Powell had an efficient night from the floor shooting 9/18 from the field and 2/5 from three. He was also able to get to the free throw line plenty and shot 8/11 from the stripe. Powell is a professional scorer and knows his role is to get buckets. He finished with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

🇺🇸 Norman Powell today highlights vs. Magic:



🏀 28 POINTS

🏀 4 ASSISTS

🏀 3 REBOUNDS



Heat lost to Magic 105-106 ❌ pic.twitter.com/OMYzzBvfuh — DV highlights (@DVhighlights) December 6, 2025

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade A-

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; =Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Imagese | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had an opportunity to take advantage of Tyler Herro missing the game for injury, and he made the most of the chance. I felt this was Jaquez Jr.’s best game of recent memory. He made his presence known in the second half and specifically the fourth quarter. He was a large part of the reason the Heat were able to come back into the game and had a chance to win it at the end. He had 8 points in the frame and had a massive block to save an easy layup for the Magic. Jaquez Jr. was relentless. He finished the game with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.