Breaking down the Miami Heat's historic first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets
In the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets tonight, the Miami Heat scored 53 points. Not only is this a new franchise record for most points in any quarter, (previous record was 48), it is also the fourth-most points scored in a quarter in NBA history behind the 1972 Buffalo Braves (58 points) and the 2023 Golden State Warriors and 2022 Memphis Grizzlies, (tied for second with 55 points).
The Heat shot 67.7 percent from the field, converting on a blistering 10 of 15 (66.7 percent) from three and 11 of 16 (68.8 percent) from two. Additionally, they converted on 17 of 25 attempts in the halfcourt and three of their five attempts in the fast break.
The team finished the first quarter without turning over the ball. Additionally they had 13 assists, meaning they were on pace for 52 assists (the league-leading team averages 30, for perspective). Every Heat player that played in the quarter shot 50 percent or above from the field.
All of this was good for a 100th percentile offensive rating of 168, a 100th percentile halfcourt offensive rating of 147.8 and a 100th percentile effective field goal percentage. of 75.9 percent.
