Heat call up two-way center Vladislav Goldin with Bam Adebayo out vs. Hornets
With Bam Adebayo sidelined for Friday's home game against the Charlotte Hornets and potentially beyond with a toe injury, the Miami Heat have called up two-way center Vladislav Goldin from the G League.
Goldin signed a two-way contract with the Heat on July 2, 2025 after going undrafted, and is a 7-foot center from Nalchik, Russia, with a 7'5" wingspan and weighing in at around 250 pounds. After watching the likes of second-year big man Kel'el Ware and 6'6" Keshad Johnson giving up offensive rebounds aplenty to the Denver Nuggets after Adebayo exited the game for good, the Heat coaching staff made the immediate move to seek reinforcements.
Goldin had been assigned to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G League affiliate, who open their 2025-26 season with a two-game road set against the Motor City Cruise on November 7 and November 8. G League players are eligible to play up to 50 regular-season NBA games with their NBA teams.
After beginning his college career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Goldin transferred to Florida Atlantic University, where he played a key role in the Owls’ 2023 Final Four run. Goldin later finished his collegiate journey at Michigan, averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting an efficient 60.7 percent from the field in his final season.
Should Goldin receive minutes out on the floor, should injuries or match-ups demand it, the question remains how he would fit with this season's increased pace, emphasis on transition play, and switch-heavy defense. Still, he has a nice touch around the rim, can provide some presence in the paint on both ends, and is a strong rebounder.
Skill‑wise, Goldin is strongest around the rim: excellent hooks, drop‑steps and offensive rebound positioning. Scouts have pointed out his impressive field‑goal percentages and his evolving three‑point shot as indicators of high upside.- Bleacher Report
The Heat have built a reputation over the years for turning two-way players into legit rotation guys, either in Miami or elsewhere in the league, making his call-up potentially something worth keeping an eye on for now and in the future.
As of the 10:30 injury report, the Miami Heat list Goldin as probable for the game against the Charlotte Hornets while Adebayo is officially out with a left big toe sprain.